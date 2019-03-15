The Ragland High School band is sponsoring a Professional Wrestling Star Wars 2019 fundraiser event at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) April 12 at Ragland High School gym. The special opening event will feature The Ultimate Dragon vs The Wrestling Superstar. The main event for the U.S. Heavyweight Title match will include “The Real Nature Boy” Paul Lee vs The Super Destroyer. A special autograph party will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Ragland Food Barn. Discount tickets will be available. Tickets are available at the Ragland band room. Advance tickets are $8 and $10 on night of event. This is one of the major fundraisers that pays for the band operating expenses.
•••
The YMCA of Calhoun County and Anniston Orthopaedics spring 5K Run/Walk will be 8 a.m. April 27. The annual event has been selected as an Anniston Runners Club Grand Prix race. Register by April 13 to save $5. Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org for more information and to register.
•••
The YMCA of Calhoun County has summer camp registration now open. Save $10 with early bird registration if child is signed up by April 30. Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org or visit the Y for more information.