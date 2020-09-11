SCORE! News

The God Is Bigger Movement (GIBM) is looking for anglers for the 3rd Annual God Is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament to be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lakeside Park in Cropwell. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to continue to spread the God is Bigger Movement worldwide. $4,930 in guaranteed prize money will be paid to 12 winning places, plus a "No Weigh-In Drawing" for a chance to win $100. The entry fee is $110 per boat, which includes $10 for Big Fish. Nitro Tournament Rewards are sponsored through Sylacauga Marine. Triton rewards are sponsored through Airport Marine, and Bass Cash through AmFirst. Paid anglers will be provided Jacks biscuits for breakfast and lunch from Landmark BBQ, and will be entered into two drawings. Boat numbers will be entered for a chance to win one of two $250 Bass Pro gift cards. The other drawing is for anglers and spectators for a chance to win draw prizes. Additional tickets are available for a $5 donation or 5 tickets for a $20 donation. Must be present at the time of drawing to win any prizes.