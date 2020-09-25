SCORE! News

The League for Animal Welfare annual 5k run and dog walk will begin with staggered starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the McClellan Mall. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Pre-registration is advised and the fee is $20. Day of race will be $25. Anniston Runners Club or team will be $15. Cash will be accepted. Over-the-phone payments may be made or you may use PayPal at League4AnimalWelfare@hotmail.com. Pre-register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Al/Anniston/LeagueforAnimalWelfare or mail checks or money orders to the League at 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston, AL 36201. Because of less sponsorship anticipated continued restrictions, some adjustments will be made. No t-shirts or door prizes will be awarded this year. Medals will not be given out at the site, but arrangements will be made to pick them up later. Masks will be required upon registration but not while on the course.