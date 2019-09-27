The seventh annual Venecia’s Foundation Crap 5K and Fun Run will begin with run at 6 p.m. and 5K at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. In Piedmont. Call 256-452-4625 or 256-447-6071 for more information.
The fourth annual Fish & Loaves 5k will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 9 at Elwell Park, 500 Anniston St., Weaver. Call 256-237-5171 for registration information or visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Weaver/FishandLoaves5K. The race raises funds for the Service Centers in Calhoun County. The centers provide food and clothing to individuals/families in need throughout the year.