The Hobson City 5K Heritage Walk Run will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Aug. 17 with pre-registration by Thursday at Hobson City Public Library, 610 Martin Luther King Drive, Hobson City. On-site registration will be 7-8 a.m. Make checks payable to: Hobson City Heritage Walk. You may register at the library or online at www.hobsoncityfestival.org. All registration will be $20. Pre-registration by Aug. 1 includes T-shirt on race day. All proceeds support programs at the Hobson City Public Library. The walk-run will start and end at the library. Call 256-831-7069 or City Hall at 256-831-4940 for more information.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...