The fourth annual Fish & Loaves 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 9 at Elwell Park, 500 Anniston St., Weaver. Call 256-237-5171 for registration information or visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Weaver/FishandLoaves5K. The race raises funds for the Service Centers in Calhoun County. The centers provide food and clothing to individuals/families in need throughout the year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800