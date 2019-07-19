The Over-the-Hill-Gang Civic Club of White Plains will hold its annual summer golf classic fundraiser tournament with sign-in at 8:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. shotgun start on July 19 at Pine Hill Country Club Golf Course in Choccolocco. This is a three man scramble, 18 holes. Entry fee is $60 per person. Call Jeff Barnwell at 256-310-4000 or 256-435-2483 or Corey Etter at 256-237-2633 or Randy Jones at 919-210-1523 to sign up or for more information. Also visit Over the Hill Gang White Plains, AL on Facebook or www.othgwpal.org.

