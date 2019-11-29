SCORE! Congrats ... Taylor Spradley of Alexandria

Gadsden State Community College Lady Cardinals won the National Junior College Athletic Association Gulf Atlantic District A/B Volleyball Championship when they defeated the Monroe College Mustangs Nov. 3 at the tournament at Snead State Community College. The win advances the team to the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.
Three Cardinals were named to the All-Tournament Team including Jaylyn Freeman, Shelby Bates and Aubrey Pope. Sophomore Taylor Spradley of Alexandria received Most Valuable Player honors after also receiving Alabama Community College Conference Co-player of the Year recognition earlier in the week. The District Coach of the Year award was presented to Coach Connie Clark.