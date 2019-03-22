SCORE! Congrats ... Reed Hill

Reed Hill, a junior at Oxford Hill School won the AHSAA State championship in the 152 pound weight class for 6-A in wrestling Feb. 16. He also won ‘Best Match’ at the finals held in Huntsville. His accomplishments also include Coosa River Clash tournament champ, Calhoun County champ, Scoot Roger Hoover Invitational champ, AHSAA North Super Section champ. He plans to attend the National Tournament in Virginia Beach later this month.
