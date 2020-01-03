SCORE! Congrats ... Oxford schools compete in racing series

Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School both compete in a racing series called Green Power USA. This racing series pits high schools and middle schools against one another in electric cars they designed and built themselves. Green Power USA has been going on for six years. Last year, the Oxford High School team competed in the full series for the first time, and placed third nationally. This year their hope is to claim the National Championship title. In an effort to pursue this goal, our OHS Green Power team traveled to Houston, Texas, to race on the 17 turn MSR Houston track against teams from all over Texas. The race started off great as our OHS Green Power Jackets took the pole position in qualifying by recording the fastest lap around the MSR Houston course. However, during the first few laps of the race a loosening electrical connection, causing intermittent power loss, caused an early pit to change drivers, and fix the issue. The team quickly resolved the problem, but went down two laps in the process. They fought hard on the racetrack to make up the laps and in the last few minutes lapped the second place car from San Benito High to take the win. With this win from the Texas race, the OHS Green Power team is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation’s F24 modified division.
If you are interested in checking this out for yourself, or would like to cheer on our local team as they fight to defend their national ranking, you can support them at a race planned for January 24 and 25 at the inaugural Choccolocco Green Prix at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.