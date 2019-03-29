SCORE! Congrats ... Madi Snow of Faith Christian School

Faith Christian’s Madi Snow recently signed a scholarship to attend Judson College in Marion to play softball for the Eagles and head coach Tom Hannah. She is surrounded by her teammates at Faith Christian and their head coach Jason Campbell. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

