SCORE! Congrats ... Joshua Schlerf

Pictured left to right is Joshua Schlerf and Sensei Chuck Torruella.

Pictured left to right is Joshua Schlerf and Sensei Chuck Torruella.

Joshua Schlerf in December was awarded the 2018 ‘Student of the Year’ for Jacksonville World Yoshukai Karate. He is 5th kyu blue belt.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...