SCORE! Congrats ... Heflin AAA team

Heflin AAA team members include, front row, left to right, Camden Beam, Easton Thompson, Cal Shubert, Nick Morrow, Jackson Letson and Aiden Laminack; middle row, left to right, Luke Smith-Waldrop, Tristan Thompson, Matthew Wilson, Cade Shubert, Asher Brown and Caleb Kilgore; back row, coaches Chad Thompson, Nathan Shubert and Terry Wessinger.

The Heflin AAA played in the Dixie Youth State Championship in July. The team won a Best Sportsmanship trophy and also won third-place in the state in the D2 tournament held in Tuscaloosa.

