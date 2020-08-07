You have permission to edit this article.
SCORE! Congrats ... Gadsden State All-Academic teams named

The National Junior College Athletic Association and the Alabama Community College Conference recently announced its All-Academic teams for 2019-20. The NJCAA recognized 15 Gadsden State student-athletes for their academic achievement.

Cardinal players with a 4.0 GPA receiving First Team honors include Landry Bussey of Anniston and Gracie West of Hokes Bluff, both from women’s volleyball; Landon Johnson of Gadsden from men’s basketball; Landon Macoy of Oxford from men’s tennis and Sydney Prater of Piedmont from women’s basketball.

