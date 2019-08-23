SCORE! Congrats ... Fast Feet for the elite Athlete participate in ESPN Club Championship

Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete participated in the 2019 Primary ESPN Club Championship. Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete took five local kids to the National Championships with two kids placing nationally.
Aazia Campbell placed 7th in the 200m finals in the 5 & under, and Taylor Bell placed 7th in shot put finals in the 6 year old age group.
Other kids who participated were Braylen Bell (5 & under), Ayden Ford (5 & under), and TK Smith (8 yr. old).
Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete is an AAU Track and Field team in Anniston. The team is coached by Samuel Green.