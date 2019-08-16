The National Junior College Athletic Association recently announced its All-Academic teams for 2018-19 recognizing 12 Gadsden State student-athletes and two athletic teams for their academic achievement.
Cardinal teams qualifying include men’s tennis with a 3.23 GPA and volleyball with a 3.44. To qualify as an academic team, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA. Buster Stewart is head coach of the tennis team and Connie Clark is head coach for volleyball.
Cardinal players with a 4.0 GPA receiving First Team honors include Morgan Blalock of Valley Head from women’s basketball; Landry Bussey of Anniston, Grace Nolen of Pelham and Alexis Rich of Southside, all from women’s volleyball; and Sloan Gartman of Pelham and Stephen Walker of Cedartown, Ga., both from men’s tennis.
Student-athletes with a 3.80 to 3.99 GPA named to the Second Team include Landon Johnson of Gadsden from men’s basketball and Madelyn Massey of Decatur from women’s volleyball.
Student-athletes with a 3.60 to 3.79 named to the Third Team include Elijah Graham of Rainsville from men’s basketball; Alex Ivey of Henegar from men’s tennis; and Taylor Hackett of Chelsea and Taylor Spradley of Alexandria from women’s volleyball.
“It’s very rewarding to see our student-athletes excel academically,” said Mike Cancilla, athletic director. “We are very proud of their athletic achievements and academic excellence as they spend many hours in the classroom, practicing, training and performing community service.”