Salute! U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Winston Mosley, of Anniston

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Winston Mosley, of Anniston, was recognized for January as the service member of the month at the Paradise Point Officers Club on MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. He serves as the Bravo company non-commissioned officer in charge withHeadquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps. Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Mosley was the first service member to be selected as this year's service member of the month. He has demonstrated valuable professional performance as well as participated in community projects, services and events.