SALUTE ... Michael D. Saterfield

U.S. Air Force Airman Michael D. Saterfield.

U.S. Air Force Airman Michael D. Saterfield recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base Santonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The Airman completed an intensive eight week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Saterfield is the son of Dawn Saterfield of Anniston. He is a graduate of Walter Wellborn High School.

