Salute ... Lamont Hutto

Lamont Hutto graduated from the USMC Boot Camp March 29. He arrived to Parris Island, S.C., the Marine Recruit Training site Oct. 15, 2018. In November of 2018, he spent six weeks in medical for rehabilitation on a fractured wrist sustained during combat training. He will complete combat training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, then further training for his Military Occupational School.
Hutto is a 2017 graduate of Anniston High School. He was a member of the marching band, Cross Country Team and Track Team for four years. He completed his freshman year at Tuskegee University in 2018 then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. His military goal is to learn to fly fighter jets and cargo carriers. He also plans to continue taking courses toward his bachelor’s degree while serving his country.
During his leave time after graduating, he earned six hours of flight training towards his private pilot license at Flight Ready located at the Orlando Executive Airport. He has only three solo flights, a written exam, and a check ride remaining to obtain his license. His ultimate ambition and plan is to become a professional commercial airline pilot.