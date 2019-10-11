Jackson Scott Henry of Ohatchee was recently promoted to corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps in Cherry Point, N.C. He is stationed with the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion as a 7212 Low Altitude Air Defense gunner. Henry is a graduate of Ohatchee High School. He is the son of Jason Scott Henry and Jennifer St. John Henry and grandson of Margaret Henry, Fred Henry, Patricia St. John and James Ray St. John. 

