Salute ... Col. Kris Marshall

Col. Kris J. Marshall, Georgia Army National Guard, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Penn., with a master's degree in strategic studies on July 24.
Col. Marshall is the grandson of Col. (Ret.) Frank Lee Soyster and Vivian Soyster who were stationed at Fort McClellan for many years. Vivian currently resides at McClellan independent living. Col. Marshall graduated from the University of North Georgia in 1998. His next assignment is Commander of the 122nd Tactical SUpport Detachment in Marietta, Ga.