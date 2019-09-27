The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
The Jacksonville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
•••
Huey Tyner is sponsoring Schnauzerfest in Rome, Ga., today and Saturday. The event will feature a parade, agility competition, dog-singing competition and activities for owners and dogs. Music will be featured on Sept. 27. Call 706-581-2814 or email Hueyt1009@yahoo.com or visit Schnauzerfest group on Facebook.
•••
A celebration of National Alpaca Farm Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Blackberry Hill Alpacas, 6330 Saks Road. Visitors may also meet a camel, mini-donkeys, horses, pigs and more. The event is free. Call 256-453-4147 to become a vendor.
•••
The Rev. Elizabeth (Bessie) Coleman, a native of Anniston and a 1969 graduate of Cobb Avenue High School, will hold a pre-debut author’s book signing event for her newest book, “Mamma and Me: Our Poetry, Our Lives” at 4 p.m. Sunday in room C of the Anniston City Meeting Center. The book is a biography of well-known teacher, poet and Talladega college alumna, Mrs. Vesta Emily Stephens Coleman, including her poetry. It also includes an autobiography of Bessie Coleman and her poetry. There will be a brief program at 4 p.m. with guest speakers, including Rep. Barbara Boyd, followed by the opportunity to purchase the book and have it signed by the author. All are welcome.
•••
The Double Dozen Club will hold its 90-year reunion from 2-4 p.m.Sunday at Betta View Hills Church of Christ, 2140 U.S. 78 W., Oxford. Please use back right entrance. RSVP to 256-283-8685 or strattonkps@aol.com. Please mail $10 to help cover event costs to: Pam Stratton, D.D. Club advisor, 118 Willow Cove Road, Oxford, AL 36203.
•••
The S.A.M.S. (Stop All Multiple Sclerosis) support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyler Center. An interesting program on hearing and a time for sharing with light refreshments. Accessible and convenient location.
•••
A Parkinson’s disease support group for patients and caregivers will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road. To get there, exit Bynum-Leatherwood Road at the viaduct as though you are entering the (Eulaton) back gate of Anniston Army Depot. There are signs to guide you. Once you clear the viaduct, the road to the right is Westover Road. There is a cemetery to the right of the road and the church is next to the cemetery. The group will have the support of Cindy McMinn, RN, MSN, of the Parkinson Association of Alabama. There is no cost to attend. Call 256-238-8738 to leave a message for more information.
•••
A Diversity Workforce recruitment fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 4 at Jacksonville State University Recreation and Fitness Center, 119 Beck Circle, Jacksonville. Refreshments will be served. JSU students, alumni and community members are encouraged to attend. Attend the event dressed for success with your résumé. Contact the JSU Alumni Relations office at alumni@jsu.edu or jsubacinfo@gmail.com.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Ayers Room upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Joseph Leatherwood of Texas. His topic will be “the Community of Kinship, a history of Leatherwood in Calhoun County”. This community extends from U.S. 431 to Eulaton. He will share a wealth of information on the early growth of that area and industries that once existed. A capacity crowd is expected. Parking will be available in the double parking lot behind the library.
•••
Angel Robes Alabama will host Angel Wings & Butterflies at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Mount Cheaha State Park (Laurel Pavilion), Delta. As an Angel Baby Memorial event, families who have experienced infant loss at any time during their lives will receive live butterflies to release in memory of their Angel Babies. The public is invited. Attendance confirmation is encouraged through the organization’s Facebook page.
•••
The Gateway to Life Ranch 10th Annual Community Fun Day will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 796 Grayton Road, Ohatchee. There will be free food, activities and entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and fishing equipment. Donations for this event are welcomed and appreciated. Call Tara Montgomery at 256-892-2400 for more information.
•••
A trip with Doris and Friends to the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C., will take place Nov. 11-14 and will depart from Gadsden City Convention Hall. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to make a reservation or for more information.
•••
The Jacksonville Christmas parade is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. “A Country Time Christmas” is the theme. Call Rita Edwards at 256-435-4447 or 256-225-0816 for more information.