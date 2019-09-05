If you live in the White Plains area and need a smoke detector call the White Plains Volunteer Department at 256-435-3600 to make your request. If you live outside the White Plains area please call the Alabama Fire College at 800-241-2467 for assistance.
•••
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ayers Room, upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Tom Mullins, director of the Alabama room. He will speak on new findings and early history of Edgemont Cemetery.
•••
A Calhoun County Wellness Fair (Natural Solutions to Modern Health) will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Dr. The program is presented by Informed Alabama & Clean Living Basics.Visit Facebook for vendor registration and event information. Call 205-753-8518 for more information.
•••
Trystan’s Ride 4 Autism will begin with registration at 11 a.m. and kickstands up at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Cheaha Harley-Davidson, 231 Davis Loop, Oxford. The ride concludes at Mt. Cheaha Harley-Davidson with live music from Ben Moseley. The cost is $20 per rider and $5 for passenger. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Email vannatta1979@gmail.com or herbertvannatta@bellsouth.net for more information.
•••
Fall Senior Adult Day will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and program at 9 a.m. Monday at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The Ryan Robertson Band will perform. The event is free and includes a free sack lunch. No need to pre-register. Bring a friend. Call 256-831-2660 for more information.
•••
Gadsden State’s Veterans Upward Bound program will host Tech Tuesday BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center and Beck Field House on the Wallace Drive Campus. This workshop is customized to offer assistance in using the latest technology devices. A Résumé/Interview Skills workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center. The workshop will assist veterans in refreshing their résumé and preparing for upcoming interviews. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to attend the workshops.
Military veterans residing in Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Marshall, St. Clair or Talladega counties are invited to take advantage of the free services offered through VUB—a TRiO program funded 100 percent by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not mandatory in order to participate. For more information or to see if you are eligible call 256-549-8286/8328 or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
The Calhoun County Collectors Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 10th floor of the Houston Cole Library in Salon B at Jacksonville State University. Dr. Miriam Hill will present her stuffed caterpillar collection. Current members collect stamps, coins, postcards, trains, toy soldiers, advertising, military items and many others. All are welcome. Call George Lauderbaugh at 256-453-1818 for more information.
•••
The Anniston PCB SITE Community Advisory group for the Consent Decree will hold a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St. Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call 256-741-1429 for more information.
•••
The September 11 Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Centennial Memorial Park. Local law enforcement and firefighters will participate in the ceremonial portion of the event. Gov. Ivey will attend and participate in the unveiling of names of fallen firefighters.
•••
The East Central Alabama Young Marines is having orientation and sign-ups for its next recruit class from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 154 Craig Ave., Piedmont. The program is a youth organization for kids 8-18 years old. Call Commander Kevin Long at 256-453-2513 or visit www.youngmarines.com for more information.
•••
A Jam Fest will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kolectic Treasures Antique Market, 4406 B. McClellan Blvd. The event will be held outside. Vendors are wanted. Call 256-624-6995 to reserve your spot.
•••
A Fall Fest, much like an old-fashioned county fair, will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Cane Creek Community Gardens, 77 Justice Ave. at McClellan. Admission is $1 and supports Cane Creek Community Gardens (kids under 12 free). There will be activities for attendees of all ages, including a cake walk, canning contests, hay rides, wildlife show, arts and crafts show, county store with many home crafted items, bake sale, cast iron cooking, children’s games and much more. There will also be vendors selling a variety of items. The event is sponsored by the Calhoun County Extension Office. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series “Totally Tough Plants” will be held noon-1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program is free and does not require registration. Bring your own lunch. Guest speaker will be Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension Urban Regional Agent, and expert on tough plants. This will be the last program of the season. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Western Sizzlin, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service Center is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retirees. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
•••
Huey Tyner is sponsoring Schnauzerfest in Rome, Ga., Sept. 27-28. The event will feature a parade, agility competition, dog-singing competition and activities for owners and dogs. Music will be featured on Sept. 27. Call 706-581-2814 or email Hueyt1009@yahoo.com or visit Schnauzerfest group on Facebook.
•••
Bus tour to Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Fla. Enjoy the "Holy Land Experience" in Orlando this Christmas. From the moment you enter the Park, you are taken back in time. Experience live re-enactments of Jesus' life and death, walk through a Jerusalem Street Market and many other biblical events while you experience breathtaking music and dancing performances. On this bus tour you will also visit historical Cocoa Beach and the space Exploration Tower, Gatorland with the serene nature boardwalk and marshlands, the Morse Museum and see the beautiful Tiffany Chapel and much more. December 2-7, Monday through Saturday. For more information Call Regina at 256-393-9055.
•••
The Jacksonville Christmas parade is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. “A Country Time Christmas” is the theme. Call Rita Edwards at 256-435-4447 or 256-225-0816 for more information.