If you live in the White Plains area and need a smoke detector call the White Plains Volunteer Department at 256-435-3600 to make your request. If you live outside the White Plains area please call the Alabama Fire College at 800-241-2467 for assistance.
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
The Jacksonville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
The East Central Alabama Young Marines is having orientation and sign-ups for its next recruit class from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at 154 Craig Ave., Piedmont. The program is a youth organization for kids 8-18 years old. Call Commander Kevin Long at 256-453-2513 or visit www.youngmarines.com for more information.
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions Saturday at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St. (Same place but it is now their old location.)
• Muscadine, Bethel United Methodist Church 10 am, 1795 County Road 80.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St., across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
A Fall Fest, much like an old-fashioned county fair, will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cane Creek Community Gardens, 77 Justice Ave. at McClellan. Admission is $1 and supports Cane Creek Community Gardens (kids under 12 free). There will be activities for attendees of all ages, including a cake walk, canning contests, hay rides, wildlife show, arts and crafts show, county store with many home crafted items, bake sale, cast iron cooking, children’s games and much more. There will also be vendors selling a variety of items. The event is sponsored by the Calhoun County Extension Office. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series “Totally Tough Plants” will be held noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program is free and does not require registration. Bring your own lunch. Guest speaker will be Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension Urban Regional Agent, and expert on tough plants. This will be the last program of the season. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. Thursday at Western Sizzlin, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service Center is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retirees. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
The Calhoun County 9-1-1 Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Calhoun County 9-1-1 Office, 507 Francis St. W., Jacksonville. This is a rescheduled meeting from Sept. 19.
Huey Tyner is sponsoring Schnauzerfest in Rome, Ga., Sept. 27-28. The event will feature a parade, agility competition, dog-singing competition and activities for owners and dogs. Music will be featured on Sept. 27. Call 706-581-2814 or email Hueyt1009@yahoo.com or visit Schnauzerfest group on Facebook.
A celebration of National Alpaca Farm Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Blackberry Hill Alpacas, 6330 Saks Road. Visitors may also meet a camel, mini-donkeys, horses, pigs and more. The event is free. Call 256-453-4147 to become a vendor.
The Double Dozen Club will hold its 90 year reunion from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29 at Betta View Hills Church of Christ, 2140 U.S. 78 W., Oxford. Please use back right entrance. RSVP to 256-283-8685 or strattonkps@aol.com. Please mail $10 to help cover event costs to: Pam Stratton, D.D. Club advisor, 118 Willow Cove Road, Oxford, AL 36203.
AlaBenton Genealogical Society meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Ayers Room upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Joseph Leatherwood of Texas. His topic will be “the Community of Kinship, a history of Leatherwood in Calhoun County”. This community extends from U.S. 431 to Eulaton. He will share a wealth of information on the early growth of that area and industries that once existed. A capacity crowd is expected. Parking will be available in the double parking lot behind the library.
Angel Robes Alabama will host Angel Wings & Butterflies at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Mount Cheaha State Park (Laurel Pavilion), Delta. As an Angel Baby Memorial event, families who have experienced infant loss at any time during their lives will receive live butterflies to release in memory of their Angel Babies. The public is invited. Attendance confirmation is encouraged through the organization’s Facebook page.
The Gateway to Life Ranch 10th Annual Community Fun Day will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 796 Grayton Road, Ohatchee. There will be free food, activities and entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and fishing equipment. Donations for this event are welcomed and appreciated. Call Tara Montgomery at 256-892-2400 for more information.
East Alabama BEST Robotics in partnership with East AlabamaWorks announces open recruitment for teams to participate in the 2019 BEST Robotics Program and Competition. BEST Robotics is an extracurricular after-school program that provides all materials, including robotics kits, student and facilitator training, software and guidelines, free of cost to schools, students and teachers alike.
Schools and community groups that are interested in hosting a team can find more information by emailing ghowle@eastalabamaworks.com.
Bus tour to Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Fla. Enjoy the “Holy Land Experience” in Orlando this Christmas. From the moment you enter the park, you are taken back in time. Experience live re-enactments of Jesus’ life and death, walk through a Jerusalem street market and many other biblical events while you experience breathtaking music and dancing performances. On this bus tour you will also visit historical Cocoa Beach and the space Exploration Tower, Gatorland with the serene nature boardwalk and marshlands, the Morse Museum and see the beautiful Tiffany Chapel and much more. December 2-7, Monday through Saturday. For more information Call Regina at 256-393-9055.
The Jacksonville Christmas parade is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. “A Country Time Christmas” is the theme. Call Rita Edwards at 256-435-4447 or 256-225-0816 for more information.