News You Can Use beginning Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention celebrates those who have fought their way through recovery. All month long individuals who have overcome drug misuse/use will be recognized. ASAP is hosting a “Recovery Rocks!” search event with key partners such as R.O.S.S. (Recovery Organization Support Specialist) and Self-Recovery Detox Program. The search event consists of approximately two hundred rocks placed throughout Calhoun County. If you find a white rock, please return it to the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, 1128 Edmar Street, Suite A, Oxford. The numbered white rocks (10 total) are the prize rocks and you must have the rock in order to claim the prize. Pictures of the winners and their prizes will be posted to the agency’s social media. Please refrain from moving rocks to a hazardous place that may result in injury or damage to property. For rules visit the ASAP website asaprev.com or Facebook page or call 256-831-4436 for more information.