Jazz it Up for Education fundraiser for Public Education Foundation of Anniston will be 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Stewart Building, 1021 Noble St. Entertainment will be John “Deacon” Moore of New Orleans. He is a blues, rhythm and blues and rock and roll musician, singer, actor and band leader. The funds raised go back into the Anniston School System for much needed resources such as Chrome books, field trip assistance, mentoring and programs. Tickets are $50. (Includes heavy hor d’oeuvres, open bar and entertainment.) Tickets are available at Public Education Foundation of Anniston and Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. Call 256-237-0053 for more information.
A Diversity Workforce recruitment fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon today Circle, Jacksonville. Refreshments will be served. JSU students, alumni and community members are encouraged to attend. Attend the event dressed for success with your résumé. Contact the JSU Alumni Relations office at alumni@jsu.edu or jsubacinfo@gmail.com.
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
The Jacksonville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
AlaBenton Genealogical Society meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ayers Room upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Joseph Leatherwood of Texas. His topic will be “the Community of Kinship, a history of Leatherwood in Calhoun County”. This community extends from U.S. 431 to Eulaton. He will share a wealth of information on the early growth of that area and industries that once existed. A capacity crowd is expected. Parking will be available in the double parking lot behind the library.
Angel Robes Alabama will host Angel Wings & Butterflies at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Cheaha State Park (Laurel Pavilion), Delta. As an Angel Baby Memorial event, families who have experienced infant loss at any time during their lives will receive live butterflies to release in memory of their Angel Babies. The public is invited. Attendance confirmation is encouraged through the organization’s Facebook page.
Gadsden State’s Veterans Upward Bound program will host a Computer Skills Workshop at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Beck Field House on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden. The workshop will offer assistance with computer skills ranging from beginner to intermediate. Tech Tuesday BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center in Center and Beck Field House. This workshop is customized to offer assistance in using the latest technology devices. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to attend the workshops. Military veterans residing in Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Marshall, St. Clair or Talladega counties are invited to take advantage of the free services offered through VUB—a TRiO program funded 100 percent by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not mandatory in order to participate. For more information or to see if you are eligible call 256-549-8286/8328 or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.
Gadsden State is hosting two Student Success Workshops beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pierce Cain Learning Resource Center on the Ayers Campus in Anniston and Wednesday in Meadows Hall, Room 111 on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden. The workshops are designed to introduce students to details about scholarships available from multiple institutions and will learn to navigate the web to gain access to opportunities. The workshops are free and are sponsored by Student Support Services and the Advisement Resource Center. Snacks and drinks will be served. For more information, call 256-549-8655.
The Calhoun County Collectors Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in room 123 at Brewer Hall on the Jacksonville State University. Wayne Claeren will present his renowned collection of toy soldiers. All are welcome and encouraged to bring toy soldiers and similar figures to share. In addition to toy soldiers, club members collect stamps, coins, petroliana, bottles, postcards, advertising, tobacco cans, and more. Call George Lauderbaugh at 256-453-1018 for more information.
The Gateway to Life Ranch 10th Annual Community Fun Day will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 796 Grayton Road, Ohatchee. There will be free food, activities and entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and fishing equipment. Donations for this event are welcomed and appreciated. Call Tara Montgomery at 256-892-2400 for more information.
The Fort McClellan Restoration Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Transition Force Conference Room, 681 Castle Ave., building 200 at McClellan.
Gadsden State is hosting two Transfer Fairs for students planning to transfer to a four-year university. Representatives from more than 20 colleges will be available to speak with students about housing, scholarship opportunities and financial aid. The first Transfer Fair will be 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus followed by the fair on Oct. 23 on the second floor of the Cain Learning Resource Center on the Ayers Campus. Both workshops and fairs are free and are sponsored by Student Support Services and the Advisement Resource Center. For more information, call 256-549-8655.
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Bynum Community Center, Victory Drive. NARFE Chapter 1511 represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega and St. Clair counties. Guest speaker will be Marva May of Blue Cross/Blue Shield who will speak on insurance coverage for 2020. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service office is open 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday to assist federal retirees. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
The 48 West Trade Day and Flea Market will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26 at 8761 Alabama 48, Wedowee. More than 50 vendors will be giving away candy. Dress up and join the fun.
A trip with Doris and Friends to the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C., will take place Nov. 11-14 and will depart from Gadsden City Convention Hall. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to make a reservation or for more information.
The 11th annual walk for Domestic Violence Awareness (sponsored by 2nd Chance) will begin with registration at 5 p.m., walk at 5:45 p.m. and guest speaker at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 29 at Centennial Memorial Park, east corner of 17th Street and Quintard Avenue. Please wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness. Call 256-236-7381 for more information.
The Jacksonville Christmas parade is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. “A Country Time Christmas” is the theme. Call Rita Edwards at 256-435-4447 or 256-225-0816 for more information.
Full- and half-tuition scholarships are available for participation with the Gadsden State A Cappella Choir, Singers and Show Band for Spring Semester 2020. Students don’t have to be music majors to participate. Scholarships are only available for Alabama residents upon completion of a successful audition. For more information, or to schedule an audition, contact J.T. Harrell, choral director, at 256-549-8391 or jharrell@gadsdenstate.edu or Dr. Matt Leder, Gadsden State music director, at 256-549-8394 or mldeder@gadsdenstate.edu.
The East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission Area Agency on Aging will host a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan comparison and enrollment event. No appointment is necessary. First come, first serve basis. Each counseling session will last about 40 minutes. There may be a wait time for assistance. Call 800-243-5463, ext. 150, for more information. Bring a complete list of all medications and dosages you are taking. Visit the following locations during the designated hours.
• Anniston, East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, 1130 Quintard Ave., Suite 300, Monday and Fridays: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Oct. 18, 21, 25, 28; Nov. 1, 4, 8, 15, 18, 22, 25; Dec. 2 and 6.
• Anniston, Anniston Senior Center-Fort McClellan, 980 Little Brant Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 6.
• Jacksonville, Jacksonville Senior Center, 501-C Alexander Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 20.
• Piedmont, Piedmont Manor Apartments, 400 South Harris Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 23.
• Heflin, Cleburne County Courthouse, 120 Vickery St., 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 7.
• Ranburne, City Hall, 21383 Main St., 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 18.
• Lineville, Lineville Senior Center, 371 Griffin Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 24.
• Talladega, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Regional Life Center, 405 West Battle St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 13.
• Sylacauga, J. Craig Community Center, 2 West 8th St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3.
• Wedowee, Wedowee Senior Center, 116 North Main St., noon-4 p.m., Oct. 30.
• Roanoke, Roanoke First United Methodist Church, 806 Main St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 14.