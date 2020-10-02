You have permission to edit this article.
News You Can Use beginning Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Ayers Room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The speaker will be Keitha Kirk discussing "Discover a Cemetery and Discover a Family: The Hudson Family Cemetery of White Plains, Alabama". Masks and social distancing will be required for this meeting and no refreshments will be served due to Covid 19. 

