The 7th annual May Community Celebration to honor all veterans past and present will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hopewell Community Center at McCord’s Crossroads, 7290 County Road 16, Centre. All American meal will be $6 suggested donation and all veterans eat free. Parade line-up is at 9 a.m. at McCord’s Crossroads Fire Hall, 1150 County Road 157, Centre. There will be live music, crafts, auctions and a raffle. The event is sponsored by McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers Club. Call 706-584-0386 for more information.
•••
The Calhoun County Beautification Board is accepting nominations for its annual beautification awards. Two awards, one in each category, will be given for each commission district. Deadline for entry is May 31. Winners will be announced in mid-June. You must include at least 2 recent photos of nominated site, taken within the last 12 months. Judging will be based on appearance (well groomed, distinctive looking, harmonious, unified); landscape design (plantings relate to buildings in size and shape, creative use of terrain, blending of plants).
To obtain a nomination form, visit https://mg.aces.edu/calhoun/2019-calhoun-county-beautification-awards/ or contact the County Extension office at 256-237-1621.
•••
The Berman Museum will honor history and veterans at its annual D-day salute at 10:30 a.m. June 6 at the Berman Museum, 840 Museum Drive. The 75th anniversary observance will feature area veterans from World War II and other conflicts, military speakers, live ’40s-era entertainment, and patriotic music. If you are a WWII veteran or know one who would like to attend this event, call 256-237-6261 or email gmorey@annistonmuseum.org to reserve a seat for veterans and friends/family seating.
•••
The Beason/Beeson reunion of the descendants of Capt. Edward Beeson will begin at 10 a.m. June 8 at Union Methodist Church, 420 Beason Cove Road, Steele. A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Lunch will begin immediately after the business meeting. Bring a lawn chair and a covered dish in you can. Drinks, plates and utensils will be furnished. Games and activities will be provided for the younger Beasons.
•••
The Anniston Fatherhood Initiative will host a Fathers, Children, Family and Friends banquet at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The speaker will be Pastor Anthony Cook, pastor of Christian Fellowship Church of Anniston and executive editor of The Anniston Star. Call 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
•••
Designer Smiles by Benton community grand opening celebration will be held from noon-2 p.m. June 15 at 90 Larry Gardner Drive. There will be food, inflatables, face painting and door prizes. Special guests include JSU’s Cocky, the Chick-fil-A cow and a live DJ. A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will also be held to benefit United Way of East Central Alabama. Guests are invited to bring school supplies to Stuff the Bus for local schools. Call 256-237-1537 or email office@bracesbybenton.com for more information.
•••
Registration for fall 2019 courses at Gadsden State Community College has been delayed to July 15 due to a technology upgrade implemented by the Alabama Community College System. Priority registration will be July 11-12 and registration for all others begins on July 15. The new platform is OneACCS. Students may use it to register for classes, check their grades and get up-to-date information on financial aid.