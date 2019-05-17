The DD Club of Calhoun County is in need of names and addresses of former members to aid in planning a club reunion. Please message, text or call 256-283-8685 to provide your information to be included in the upcoming reunion.
Free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Mt. Ararat C.M.E. Church, 1166 Brutonville Road, Jacksonville in the Alexandria community.
The Black Jacket Symphony presents The Allman Brothers Band Brothers and Sisters at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Historic Talladega Ritz Theatre, Courthouse Square, Talladega. It will be performed live in its entirety. Visit www.ritztalladega.com for tickets and call 256-315-0000 for more information. Tickets are $25.
The 2nd annual League for Animal Welfare pet show will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs, 301 EA Darden Drive. The entry fees are $20 for the first pet and $10 for each additional pet. The deadline for entries is May 11. (No late entries will be accepted.) All proceeds will benefit the League for Animal Welfare and Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs.
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold three food distributions Saturday at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St., Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
A Parkinson’s disease support group for patients and caregivers will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road. To get there, exit Bynum-Leatherwood Road at the viaduct as though you are entering the (Eulaton) back gate of Anniston Army Depot. There are signs to guide you. Once you clear the viaduct, the road to the right is Westover Road. There is a cemetery to the right of the road and the church is next to the cemetery. The group will have the support of Cindy McMinn, RN, MSN, Parkinson Association of Alabama. There is no cost to attend. Call 256-238-8748 to leave a message for more information.
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. Thursday at Western Sizzlin’, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. NARFE Chapter 1511 represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. The NARFE Chapter 1511 service office is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retires. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series will be held noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program will be presented by Stephen Faughn, a Calhoun County Extension agent. He will speak about and showing animals from the Legacy Wildlife room at Cane Creek. Bring your own lunch. The program is free and does not require registration. The programs are held on the fourth Wednesday of every month from April through September. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
The Calhoun County Beautification Board is accepting nominations for its annual beautification awards. Two awards, one in each category, will be given for each commission district. Deadline for entry is May 31. Winners will be announced in mid-June. You must include at least 2 recent photos of nominated site, taken within the last 12 months. Judging will be based on appearance (well groomed, distinctive looking, harmonious, unified); landscape design (plantings relate to buildings in size and shape, creative use of terrain, blending of plants).
To obtain a nomination form, visit https://mg.aces.edu/calhoun/2019-calhoun-county-beautification-awards/ or contact the County Extension office at 256-237-1621.
The Berman Museum will honor history and veterans at its annual D-day salute at 10:30 a.m. June 6 at the Berman Museum, 840 Museum Drive. The 75th anniversary observance will feature area veterans from World War II and other conflicts, military speakers, live '40s-era entertainment, and patriotic music. If you are a WWII veteran or know one who would like to attend this event, call 256-237-6261 or email gmorey@annistonmuseum.org to reserve a seat for veterans and friends/family seating.
The Anniston Fatherhood Initiative will host a Fathers, Children, Family and Friends banquet at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The speaker will be Pastor Anthony Cook, pastor of Christian Fellowship Church of Anniston and executive editor of The Anniston Star. Call 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
Designer Smiles by Benton community grand opening celebration will be held from noon-2 p.m. June 15 at 90 Larry Gardner Drive. There will be food, inflatables, face painting and door prizes. Special guests include JSU’s Cocky, the Chick-fil-A cow and a live DJ. A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will also be held to benefit United Way of East Central Alabama. Guests are invited to bring school supplies to Stuff the Bus for local schools. Call 256-237-1537 or email office@bracesbybenton.com for more information.