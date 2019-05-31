The Calhoun County Beautification Board is accepting nominations for its annual beautification awards. Two awards, one in each category, will be given for each commission district. Deadline for entry is today. Winners will be announced in mid-June. You must include at least 2 recent photos of nominated site, taken within the last 12 months. Judging will be based on appearance (well groomed, distinctive looking, harmonious, unified); landscape design (plantings relate to buildings in size and shape, creative use of terrain, blending of plants).
To obtain a nomination form, visit https://mg.aces.edu/calhoun/2019-calhoun-county-beautification-awards/ or contact the County Extension office at 256-237-1621.
•••
A public interactive paranormal investigation of the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega will be held from 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday at 202 S. St. E., Talladega. The event is hosted by the Southern Ghost Girls Tours. Proceeds to benefit the library. The event is for all ages. Real paranormal investigation equipment as seen on TV will be used. Tickets are $25. Call Lesley Hyde at 205-305-5098 or email lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com for more information.
•••
Trade Day and Farmers Market will open 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Nances Creek Community Center, Hollingsworth Road, Jacksonville. The event will be open the first Saturday of each month through October.
•••
A Parkinson’s disease support group for patients and caregivers will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road. To get there, exit Bynum-Leatherwood Road at the viaduct as though you are entering the (Eulaton) back gate of Anniston Army Depot. There are signs to guide you. Once you clear the viaduct, the road to the right is Westover Road. There is a cemetery to the right of the road and the church is next to the cemetery. The group will have the support of Cindy McMinn, RN, MSN, of the Parkinson Association of Alabama. There is no cost to attend. Call 256-238-8748 to leave a message for more information.
•••
Deadline to register is June 5 for a lecture planned for noon June 11 at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Drive. Jason Powell and Petals from the Past Nursery will present, “Great Heirloom Plants for Southern Gardens” featuring plants that have passed the true test of time. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. for silent auction viewing with bidding until 11:45 a.m. Reservations are required. A free sack lunch is available 11:30 a.m.-noon. Day of event plant sale. Call or text Mary Banks at 256-453-6524 by June 5. Space is limited.
•••
The Berman Museum will honor history and veterans at its annual D-day salute at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Berman Museum, 840 Museum Drive. The 75th anniversary observance will feature area veterans from World War II and other conflicts, military speakers, live ’40s-era entertainment, and patriotic music. If you are a WWII veteran or know one who would like to attend this event, call 256-237-6261 or email gmorey@annistonmuseum.org to reserve a seat for veterans and friends/family seating.
•••
A free electronics recycling drive will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 7 at the Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble St. Recyclables to be dropped in the rear parking lot, near the Farmers Market shed. Look for the signs.Acceptable electronics include cell phones, televisions, monitors, laptop computers, keyboards, microwave ovens, VCR’s, projectors, copy machines, fax machines, scanners, printers, cables and wires. The event is sponsored by Calhoun County Extension, Calhoun County Recycling and Calhoun County Commission. Call the Extension Office at 256-237-1621 or email cmm0107@auburn.edu for more information.
•••
The world Wide Knit and Crochet in Oxford event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8 at the Quintard Mall food court. Bring your knitting or crochet to be eligible for a door prize. Visit www.facebook.com/WWKIPOxfordAlabama for more information on the event.
•••
The Beason/Beeson reunion of the descendants of Capt. Edward Beeson will begin at 10 a.m. June 8 at Union Methodist Church, 420 Beason Cove Road, Steele. A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Lunch will begin immediately after the business meeting. Bring a lawn chair and a covered dish if you can. Drinks, plates and utensils will be furnished. Games and activities will be provided for the younger Beasons.
•••
The Anniston Fatherhood Initiative will host a Fathers, Children, Family and Friends banquet at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The speaker will be Pastor Anthony Cook, pastor of Christian Fellowship Church of Anniston and executive editor of The Anniston Star. Call 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
•••
Designer Smiles by Benton community grand opening celebration will be held from noon-2 p.m. June 15 at 90 Larry Gardner Drive. There will be food, inflatables, face painting and door prizes. Special guests include JSU’s Cocky, the Chick-fil-A cow and a live DJ. A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will also be held to benefit United Way of East Central Alabama. Guests are invited to bring school supplies to Stuff the Bus for local schools. Call 256-237-1537 or email office@bracesbybenton.com for more information.
•••
Registration for fall 2019 courses at Gadsden State Community College has been delayed to July 15 due to a technology upgrade implemented by the Alabama Community College System. Priority registration will be July 11-12 and registration for all others begins on July 15. The new platform is OneACCS. Students may use it to register for classes, check their grades and get up-to-date information on financial aid.