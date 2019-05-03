The DD Club of Calhoun County is in need of names and addresses of former members to aid in planning a club reunion. Please message, text or call 256-283-8685 to provide your information to be included in the upcoming reunion.
•••
A fundraiser yard sale will be held 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Westminster Apartments, 107 E. 20th St. All proceeds will go to serving meals during the holidays.
•••
Chess Club is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday at YMCA of Anniston at 29 W. 14th St. Chess boards and pieces are furnished. Free to attend. Beginners are welcome.
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
•••
Farmer’s Market of Jacksonville will open from 8 a.m.-noon beginning Saturday until Oct. 26 at pocket park behind Roma’s and Crow Drugs, Jacksonville.
•••
A Friends of the Library book sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The event is open to the public. Hardback books will be $2 and paperback books will be $1. Members of the Friends of the Library receive 50 percent off purchase price.
•••
Trade Day and Farmers Market will open 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Nances Creek Community Center, Hollingsworth Road, Jacksonville. The event will be open the first Saturday of each month through October.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Speaker will be Wayne Gregg of the Nichols Memorial Library in Etowah County. Gregg will be speaking on “Alabama Fever: The Alabama Land Rush.” AlaBenton invites all to attend this open exploration of the earliest settlers in Alabama as part of its bicentennial year of statehood celebration.
•••
A Calhoun County rabies clinic will be held Saturday at the following locations:
• Jacksonville High School, main entrance, 8-9 a.m.
• Ohatchee Municipal Complex, Alabama 77, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• Alexandria High School, 11 a.m.-noon.
• Johnson’s Giant Store, Coldwater location, 8-10 a.m.
•Weaver City Park pavilion “B”, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Steward’s Market Gas Station, White Plains, Alabama 9 next to Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 8-8:45 a.m.
• Golden Springs Pharmacy, 9-9:45 a.m.
• Friendship Community Center, 10-10:45 a.m.
• Saks High School, 11:15 a.m.-noon.
Rabies vaccination cost is $12. No other vaccines will be available. The event is sponsored by Clanton Animal Hospital of Jacksonville. Call 256-435-8387 for more information.
•••
An Alabama Living History Museum will be open from 9:45-11 a.m. May 10 at White Plains Elementary School, 5600 Alabama 9.
Berman Museum of Natural History will open its next temporary exhibit “The Sacred Art of Buddhism” May 10 through November. The new exhibit illustrates the history and art of Buddhism by presenting artifacts from across the Asiatic world.
•••
The Piedmont Historical Society will hold a huge book sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11 at Piedmont Congregational Methodist Church, Southern Avenue and Thacker Street in the fellowship hall. All books will be $1 with proceeds going to the Roberts Home and Hotel.
•••
Show & Shine show for cars, trucks, and bikes will be from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. May 11 at the Fort McClellan Credit Union, 1010 Golden Springs Road. Food prepared on site by area veterans and members of the Vulcan Corvair Enthusiasts Car Club includes barbecue chicken, burgers and dogs, sausage on a stick, etc. Proceeds to benefit VA Homes and veterans’ community programs. Registration to show a vehicle is $20, and attendance is free. Sponsors are the Major General Watson Chapter of the Chemical Corps Regimental Asso., the credit union, and Auto Custom Carpets. Call 256-743-0082 or email gtochief@gmail.com. Visit the host group’s Facebook page, Vulcan Corvair.
•••
The 2nd annual League for Animal Welfare pet show will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 at Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs, 301 EA Darden Drive. The entry fees are $20 for the first pet and $10 for each additional pet. The deadline for entries is May 11. (No late entries will be accepted.) All proceeds will benefit the League for Animal Welfare and Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold three food distributions May 18 at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St, Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. May 23 at Western Sizzlin’, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. NARFE Chapter 1511 represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. The NARFE Chapter 1511 service office is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retires. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
•••
The Calhoun County Beautification Board is accepting nominations for its annual beautification awards. Two awards, one in each category, will be given for each commission district. Deadline for entry is May 31. Winners will be announced in mid-June. You must include at least 2 recent photos of nominated site, taken within the last 12 months. Judging will be based on appearance (well groomed, distinctive looking, harmonious, unified); landscape design (plantings relate to buildings in size and shape, creative use of terrain, blending of plants).
To obtain a nomination form, visit https://mg.aces.edu/calhoun/2019-calhoun-county-beautification-awards/ or contact the County Extension office at 256-237-1621.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.