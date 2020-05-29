News You Can Use beginning Friday, May 29, 2020

There will be a food giveaway of fresh fruits and vegetables beginning at 2 p.m. today, May 29, at Greater Thankful Baptist Church, 3025 W. 14th St. There are no requirements. Visit www.greaterthankful.org for more information.
