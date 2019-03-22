The 2019 YMCA Annual Campaign annual community fundraising events include:
• Alabama Power Service Organization Boston butt and rib sale
• Pint Night, April 2, Cheaha Brewing Company
• Alabama Power Service Organization clay shoot, April 12
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
•••
Gadsden State Community College Alumni Association is offering $1,500 scholarships to two currently-enrolled Gadsden State students. The scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-20 academic terms at Gadsden State. The scholarship criteria and application may be located at www.gadsdenstate.edu/alumni/home. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by 4:30 p.m. today. Contact Melissa Davis at 256-549-8388 or mdavis@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
The Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast will be 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Anniston City Meeting Center, 16th and Noble Streets. Tickets are on sale now from all Kiwanians. $5 advance and $6 at the door. Money raised will be used to fund the Back to School Shopping Spree in the fall, scholarships and donations to charities. Money raised by Kiwanis cannot be spent for operation of the club or on members.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. Thursday at Western Sizzlin, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. This chapter represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed.
•••
Art classes, with instructor Jack Hadder, will begin April 1 at Friendship Community Center in Oxford. For supply list and more information call 256-831-2679.
•••
The West Anniston Foundation is accepting scholarship applications with a deadline of 4 p.m. April 5. Applications may be obtained at the West Anniston Foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave. or visit www.westannistonfdn.org. Completed applications must be submitted to West Anniston Foundation, 800 Clydesdale Ave., Anniston, AL 36201. Call Kay Beard at 256-238-9900 for more information.
•••
A fundraiser yard sale will be held 7 a.m.-noon April 6 at the Westminster Apartments, 107 E. 20th St. Proceeds go to prepare meals during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will host local author and historian Kimberly O’Dell as guest speaker at its meeting planned for 1 p.m. April 6 in the Ayers room at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. O’Dell will discuss Calhoun County in the 19th century as part of the continuing bicentennial celebration of the state of Alabama. AlaBenton Genealogical Society was formed in 1976 and continues to mee the first Saturday of each month except for June, July and August. The public is invited to attend and new members are always welcome as part of the dedication to research of local ancestors.
•••
Farmer’s Market of Jacksonville will open from 8 a.m.-noon beginning April 13 until Oct. 26 at Pocket park behind Roma’s and Crow Drugs, Jacksonville.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.
•••
The first annual Run for Recovery “Let’s talk about addiction. Let’s talk about recovery” will be held at 8 a.m. April 27 at Choccolocco Park, 954 Leon Smith Parkway, Oxford. Sponsors are still being accepted with a donation of $100 that includes the sponsors on the back of the race T-shirts. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Oxford/RunforRecoveryAL to register.
•••
Take Pride in Jacksonville Day will be held April 27. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at City Hall for cleanup assignments. Drop off items at the jacksonville-Piedmont Landfill FREE from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Take items for recycling, shredding and trash collection (including paint cans) between 8 a.m.-noon at City Hall. Items which may be dropped off at City Hall for recycling include: cardboard, paper, plastic, electronics (except for monitors and televisions) and aluminum cans for local animal charities. Document shredder sponsored by RMC is limited to six standard size trash bags or boxes per vehicle. The event is sponsored by Calhoun County landfill, Calhoun County commissioners, Jacksonville State University, City of Jacksonville and Regional Medical Center.
•••
Gadsden State Community College’s Fine Arts Department has its spring art exhibition “A Celebration of Nature”, by self-taught artist and musician Tom Dameron, show through May 1 in the PIerce Cain Learning Resource Center Art Gallery at the Ayers Campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 256-835-5459 or email rhendrickson@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.
•••
A bus tour is being offered to historic Boston, Salem and Cape Ann. The guided tour will include Lexington and Concord, Trinity Church, Boston Common, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and Minute Man National Historical Park. Guided tour of coastal Massachusetts: Cape Ann, seaside town of Gloucester, Rockport and more, June 11-19. Call Regina at 256-492-8505 or 256-393-9055 for more information.