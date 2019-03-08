The Legacy Club fish fry fundraiser will be held begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Legacy Building, 1619 Christine Ave. Plates of two fish, fries and drink is $8. For industry pre-orders, call 256-419-7596. For individual orders, call 256-403-0854. Delivery available for orders of $30 or more.
The 2019 YMCA Annual Campaign annual community fundraising events include:
• Alabama Power Service Organization Boston butt and rib sale
• Senior Dance tonight at Oxford Civic Center
• Chick-fil-a spirit night, 5-8 p.m., Tuesday
• Pint Night, April 2, Cheaha Brewing Company
• Alabama Power Service Organization clay shoot, April 12
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
The Calhoun County Collectors Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 12 in room 123 Brewer Hall at Jacksonville State University. Dr. Richard Kania will speak on USAF rank and insignia and display his extensive collection. All are welcome to attend and bring an item from their collecting interest. Current club members collect stamps, coins, bottles, postcards, toys, trains, advertising, tobacco and oil cans, toy soldiers, arrowheads and a host of other good stuff. Call George Lauderbaugh at 256-453-1018 for more information.
The Veterans Upward Bound program of Gadsden State Community college will host Tech Tuesday BOYD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12 at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center. A financial literacy workshop will be 11 a.m. March 19 at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center. The workshop will provide assistance in developing effective ways of budgeting, spending and taking control of finances. Both workshops are free to eligible military veterans. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to register for the workshops.
The Anniston PCB SITE Community Advisory Group for the Consent Decree (CAG-CD) community meeting will be 5:30 p.m. March 12 at the Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St. Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call 256-741-1429 for more information.
The Cheaha Chapter of the Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Anniston room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Vice Pres. Henry Smith will introduce the guest speaker, Jeremiah Russell, who will present “The Federalist Papers”. This will be a very interesting program and should not be missed so invite a friend or family member as well.
A “Good Health, Good Luck and Happiness” health fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon March 13 at Ohatchee Senior Adult Activity Center, 7805 Alabama 77, Ohatchee. Special guests include local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal and meteorologist Meaghan Thomas. Vendor registration at withgodwegrow@aol.com. Call 256-892-9245 for more information.
The Cardinal Foundation is accepting applications for several scholarships to provide tuition assistance to qualified Gadsden State Community College students. The scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-2020 academic terms.
The criteria for determining the scholarship awards include grade point average, official transcripts, career goal summary, residential status and financial need.
The scholarship criteria and application can be accessed by visiting the Gadsden State website at http://www.gadsdenstate.edu/foundation/home and clicking one of the scholarship buttons provided.
All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 14 or postmarked March 12. The scholarships will be awarded at the Gadsden State Honors Day programs April 23 and 24. For questions or more information, contact Brandy Hyatt at 256-549-8247 or bhyatt@gadsdenstate.edu.
Calhoun County Schools will hold pre-registration for new students who will enter kindergarten or first grade in the fall. Pre-registration will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 in the elementary school offices of the school district in which the student has legal residence.
The book, “Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity” by local Anniston physician, Saundra Dalton-Smith, M.D., was recently published. She will also be the opening speaker at the 10-year anniversary TEDxATLANTA event March 15. She is a 2016 winner of Golden Scroll Nonfiction Book of the Year and 2016 Illumination Award Gold medalist. Visit www.IChooseMyBestLife.com for more information.
The Gadsden State Community College Cardinal Foundation is offering $1,500 scholarships to three first-year or currently-enrolled Gadsden State students pursuing a certificate or degree pertaining to construction trades. The Tim and Laura McCartney Career Technical Education Scholarships can be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-20 academic terms at Gadsden State. The scholarship criteria and application can be located at http://www.gadsdenstate.edu/foundation/home. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by 4:30 p.m. March 14.
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold two food distributions March 16 with the morning distribution at 10 a.m. at Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St., Ranburne. The afternoon distribution is 2 p.m. at Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St., Edwardsville. For both distributions line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
Prospective students of all ages are invited to attend the upcoming “Preview Days” at Gadsden State Community College from 9:30 a.m.-noon March 19 at the Ayers Campus computer science auditorium and March 20 at Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/previewday for more information and to reserve a spot.
Gadsden State Community College Alumni Association is offering $1,500 scholarships to two currently-enrolled Gadsden State students. The scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-20 academic terms at Gadsden State. The scholarship criteria and application may be located at www.gadsdenstate.edu/alumni/home. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by 4:30 p.m. March 22. Contact Melissa Davis at 256-549-8388 or mdavis@gadsdenstate.edu.
The Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast will be 6 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23 at the Anniston City Meeting Center, 16th and Noble Streets. Tickets are on sale now from all Kiwanians. $5 advance and $6 at the door. Money raised will be used to fund the Back to School Shopping Spree in the fall, scholarships and donations to charities. Money raised by Kiwanis cannot be spent for operation of the club or on members.
The West Anniston Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the Evans Scholarship 2019-20 academic year. Deadline to apply for this scholarship is 4 p.m. March 20. All other scholarship applications have a deadline of 4 p.m. April 5. Applications may be obtained at the West Anniston Foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave. or visit www.westannistonfdn.org. Completed applications must be submitted to West Anniston Foundation, 800 Clydesdale Ave., Anniston, AL 36201. Call Kay Beard at 256-238-9900 for more information.
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. March 28 at Western Sizzlin, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. This chapter represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed.
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.
Gadsden State Community College’s Fine Arts Department has its spring art exhibition “A Celebration of Nature”, by self-taught artist and musician Tom Dameron, show through May 1 in the PIerce Cain Learning Resource Center Art Gallery at the Ayers Campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 256-835-5459 or email rhendrickson@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.
A bus tour is being offered to historic Boston, Salem and Cape Ann. The guided tour will include Lexington and Concord, Trinity Church, Boston Common, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and Minute Man National Historical Park. Guided tour of coastal Massachusetts: Cape Ann, seaside town of Gloucester, Rockport and more, June 11-19. Call Regina at 256-492-8505 or 256-393-9055 for more information.