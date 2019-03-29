Chess Club is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday at YMCA of Anniston at 29 W. 14th St. Chess boards and pieces are furnished. Free to attend. Beginners are welcome.
•••
Art classes, with instructor Jack Hadder, will begin Monday at Friendship Community Center in Oxford. For supply list and more information call 256-831-2679.
•••
The 2019 YMCA Annual Campaign annual community fundraising events include:
• Alabama Power Service Organization Boston butt and rib sale
• Pint Night, Tuesday, Cheaha Brewing Company
• Alabama Power Service Organization clay shoot, April 12
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
•••
The West Anniston Foundation is accepting scholarship applications with a deadline of 4 p.m. April 5. Applications may be obtained at the West Anniston Foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave. or visit www.westannistonfdn.org. Completed applications must be submitted to West Anniston Foundation, 800 Clydesdale Ave., Anniston, AL 36201. Call Kay Beard at 256-238-9900 for more information.
•••
A fundraiser yard sale will be held 7 a.m.-noon April 6 at the Westminster Apartments, 107 E. 20th St. Proceeds go to prepare meals during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will host local author and historian Kimberly O’Dell as guest speaker at its meeting planned for 1 p.m. April 6 in the Ayers room at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. O’Dell will discuss Calhoun County in the 19th century as part of the continuing bicentennial celebration of the state of Alabama. AlaBenton Genealogical Society was formed in 1976 and continues to meet the first Saturday of each month except for June, July and August. The public is invited to attend and new members are always welcome as part of the dedication to research of local ancestors.
•••
The Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound program will host Tech Tuesday: BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 9 at the Ayers Resource Learning Center.
•••
An informational session on the Alabama FAME program will be 5:30 p.m. April 11 in the computer science auditorium on the Gadsden State Community College Ayers Campus. Call Pamela Satcher at 256-549-9605 for more information.
•••
Free tax preparation and electronic filing for basix returns for the elderly and low to moderate income individuals and families, sponsored by United Way of East Central Alabama, is held at the following locations:
• Anniston location, United Way of East Central Alabama, 1505 Wilmer Ave., Suite B, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, through April 15.
• Oxford location, Oxford Public Library, (basement), 110 E. 6th St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, through April 12.
• Weaver location, Weaver Senior Center, 406 Anniston St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, through April 11.
Dial 2-1-1 or visit www.uweca.org for details including what items are needed for filing. Call United Way at 256-236-8229 for more information.
•••
The Alabama Service Corps opened a statewide recruiting/training office in Heflin at 930 Ross St. An event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 for those wishing to join or just to visit. You may take home five free cans of food just for visiting. Homeless veterans may stop by anytime the Service Corps is open and get a sandwich or whatever is prepared that day. The organization is a not-for-profit and strictly operates on donations. Currency, food items, furniture, shoes, clothes, winter coats for homeless veterans are always welcome. Visit https://jotform.com/635047386151 or email Drvrcop2@aol.com to complete an application to join or for more information.
•••
Farmer’s Market of Jacksonville will open from 8 a.m.-noon beginning April 13 until Oct. 26 at pocket park behind Roma’s and Crow Drugs, Jacksonville.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Tree Amigos program plant sale will be 8 a.m.-noon or until all plants are sold April 13 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. Unusual perennials for sun and shade, trees, and shrubs will be available for sale. The sale benefits the 4H program at the Coosa Valley Attention Home. Call the Calhoun County Extension System at 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
The Civitan Club of Anniston is taking orders for Vidalia onions. The deadline to order is April 15 and the cost is $10 per bag. Call 256-499-2281 to place your order.
•••
Gadsden State Community College will hold student fun days as part of National Community College Month in April. MASH at McClellan will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 16 on the first floor and front circle area. The Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center is hosting “Spring Movie Marathon” featuring free movies from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday throughout the month in the auditorium. Everyone is invited to bring snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie.
•••
Gadsden State Community College student appreciation day will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 17 in the gazebo area near the student center at the Ayers Campus.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold three food distributions April 20 with the morning distribution at 10 a.m. at Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St., Ranburne; the parking lot at 714 Ross St., Heflin, across the street from the Community Church at noon; the afternoon distribution is 2 p.m. at Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St., Edwardsville. For all distributions line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
The Gadsden State Community College annual Honors Day will be held at 2 p.m. April 23 on the Ayers campus on the second floor of the Pierce Cain Learning Resource Center.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series will hold a free program from noon-1 p.m. April 24 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program will be presented by Dr. Charles Mitchell, and his topic will be “200 Years of Alabama Agriculture.” The free series will be held the 4th Wednesday of every month from April through September. No reservations are required. Bring your own lunch. Call the Calhoun County Extension Office at 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.