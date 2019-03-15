Priority Online Registration at Gadsden State Community College for the 2019 summer terms begins at 8 a.m. today. Currently-enrolled students who have completed 24 semester hours at Gadsden State, and have a 2.0 GPA or higher qualify for priority registration. All other registration begins at 8 a.m. Monday and continues through May 9. The Summer I term begins May 8; Full Summer and Summer II terms begins May 29. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu and click on the link to “myGadsdenState” at the top of the page to begin the registration process or click “APPLY NOW” to be admitted. For more information, call 256-549-8259 or email admissions@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
The Anniston Islamic Center is partnering with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in a nationwide search to help find extremely rare blood donors for a 2-year-old Florida girl battling cancer.
The girl, named Zainab, requires blood as part of her treatment, and it is important to have match to prevent severe complications. She is missing an antigen called “Indian B”, which most people carry on their red blood cells. Potential donors will most likely be of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent with a blood type of O or A.
The blood drive will be held at the Anniston Islamic Center, 1821 McCall Drive, on Friday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donors need to let LifeSouth staff know they are donating for Zainab.
LifeSouth reminds the community that all blood types are needed every day, especially during the holidays when donations tend to decrease.
Donors can also call 1-800-795-2707 to schedule an appointment to donate or visit www.lifesouth.org to find a blood drive. Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
•••
The 2019 YMCA Annual Campaign annual community fundraising events include:
• Alabama Power Service Organization Boston butt and rib sale
• Pint Night, April 2, Cheaha Brewing Company
• Alabama Power Service Organization clay shoot, April 12
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold two food distributions Saturday with the morning distribution at 10 a.m. at Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St., Ranburne. The afternoon distribution is 2 p.m. at Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St., Edwardsville. For both distributions line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
The Salvation Army will hold a store/yard sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 430 Noble St., Anniston. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army Home League Ladies Group.
•••
Prospective students of all ages are invited to attend the upcoming “Preview Days” at Gadsden State Community College from 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the Ayers Campus computer science auditorium and March 20 at Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/previewday for more information and to reserve a spot.
•••
The Jacksonville Garden Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Center in Jacksonville. The Paudruts “Bread Brothers” will present a program about Artisanal Baked Goods.
•••
The Calhoun County Democrats meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1117 Noble St. Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month. Call 256-310-0955 or visit Calhoun County Dem Exec Comm for more information.
•••
Gadsden State Community College Alumni Association is offering $1,500 scholarships to two currently-enrolled Gadsden State students. The scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-20 academic terms at Gadsden State. The scholarship criteria and application may be located at www.gadsdenstate.edu/alumni/home. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by 4:30 p.m. March 22. Contact Melissa Davis at 256-549-8388 or mdavis@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
The Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast will be 6 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23 at the Anniston City Meeting Center, 16th and Noble Streets. Tickets are on sale now from all Kiwanians. $5 advance and $6 at the door. Money raised will be used to fund the Back to School Shopping Spree in the fall, scholarships and donations to charities. Money raised by Kiwanis cannot be spent for operation of the club or on members.
•••
The West Anniston Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the Evans Scholarship 2019-20 academic year. Deadline to apply for this scholarship is 4 p.m. Wednesday. All other scholarship applications have a deadline of 4 p.m. April 5. Applications may be obtained at the West Anniston Foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave. or visit www.westannistonfdn.org. Completed applications must be submitted to West Anniston Foundation, 800 Clydesdale Ave., Anniston, AL 36201. Call Kay Beard at 256-238-9900 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. March 28 at Western Sizzlin, 200 Hamric Drive W., Oxford. This chapter represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will host local author and historian Kimberly O’Dell as guest speaker at its meeting planned for 1 p.m. April 6 in the Ayers room at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. O’Dell will discuss Calhoun County in the 19th century as part of the continuing bicentennial celebration of the state of Alabama. AlaBenton Genealogical Society was formed in 1976 and continues to mee the first Saturday of each month except for June, July and August. The public is invited to attend and new members are always welcome as part of the dedication to research of local ancestors.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.
•••
Take Pride in Jacksonville Day will be held April 27. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at City Hall for cleanup assignments. Drop off items at the jacksonville-Piedmont Landfill FREE from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Take items for recycling, shredding and trash collection (including paint cans) between 8 a.m.-noon at City Hall. Items which may be dropped off at City Hall for recycling include: cardboard, paper, plastic, electronics (except for monitors and televisions) and aluminum cans for local animal charities. Document shredder sponsored by RMC is limited to six standard size trash bags or boxes per vehicle. The event is sponsored by Calhoun County landfill, Calhoun County commissioners, Jacksonville State University, City of Jacksonville and Regional Medical Center.