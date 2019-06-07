A free electronics recycling drive will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble St. Recyclables to be dropped in the rear parking lot, near the Farmers Market shed. Look for the signs.Acceptable electronics include cell phones, televisions, monitors, laptop computers, keyboards, microwave ovens, VCR’s, projectors, copy machines, fax machines, scanners, printers, cables and wires. The event is sponsored by Calhoun County Extension, Calhoun County Recycling and Calhoun County Commission. Call the Extension Office at 256-237-1621 or email cmm0107@auburn.edu for more information.
•••
The world Wide Knit and Crochet in Oxford event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Quintard Mall food court. Bring your knitting or crochet to be eligible for a door prize. Visit www.facebook.com/WWKIPOxfordAlabama for more information on the event.
•••
The Beason/Beeson reunion of the descendants of Capt. Edward Beeson will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Union Methodist Church, 420 Beason Cove Road, Steele. A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Lunch will begin immediately after the business meeting. Bring a lawn chair and a covered dish in you can. Drinks, plates and utensils will be furnished. Games and activities will be provided for the younger Beasons.
•••
The Anniston Fatherhood Initiative will host a Fathers, Children, Family and Friends banquet at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The speaker will be Pastor Anthony Cook, pastor of Christian Fellowship Church of Anniston and executive editor of The Anniston Star. Call 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
•••
A car, truck and bike “Show and Shine” will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15 at Fort McClellan Credit Union, 1010 Golden Springs Road. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Army’s Major General Watson Chapter of the Chemical Corps Regimental Association, the Fort McClellan Credit Union and Auto Custom Carpets of Anniston. The event is hosted by the Vulcan Corvair Enthusiasts of Birmingham. Food will be prepared on site by area veterans and the Vulcan Corvair Enthusiasts Car Club. All proceeds go to State VA Homes and Veterans Community Programs. Registration is $20 to show a car, truck or bike. There is no charge for spectators. Call 256-743-0082 or email gtochief@gmail.com or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/VulcanCorvair/ for more information.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions June 15 at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Bethel United Methodist Church, 10 a.m., 1795 County Road 80, Muscadine.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St, Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
Designer Smiles by Benton community grand opening celebration will be held from noon-2 p.m. June 15 at 90 Larry Gardner Drive. There will be food, inflatables, face painting and door prizes. Special guests include JSU’s Cocky, the Chick-fil-A cow and a live DJ. A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will also be held to benefit United Way of East Central Alabama. Guests are invited to bring school supplies to Stuff the Bus for local schools. Call 256-237-1537 or email office@bracesbybenton.com for more information.
•••
Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound program will offer Tech Tuesday BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 18 at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center and Beck Field House on the Wallace Drive Campus. This workshop is customized to offer assistance in using the latest technology devices. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to attend the workshop. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not mandatory in order to participate.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series will be noon-1 p.m. June 26 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program will be “A Guided Walk through Cane Creek Community Gardens” led by master gardeners Linda McDaniel and Skeeter Sims. Bring your own lunch. No registration is required. The series is held the fourth Wednesday of each month from April through September. Call 256-237-1621 for information.
•••
Registration for fall 2019 courses at Gadsden State Community College has been delayed to July 15 due to a technology upgrade implemented by the Alabama Community College System. Priority registration will be July 11-12 and registration for all others begins on July 15. The new platform is OneACCS. Students may use it to register for classes, check their grades and get up-to-date information on financial aid.
•••
The Alabama Genealogical Society “Summer Workshop” will be held from 1-4:15 p.m. July 27 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Nationally known author and historian, Larry Caver, will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $20 and will be $25 at the door. Caver’s books will be available for purchase. There will be door prizes and opportunities to learn. Register in the Alabama today to be guaranteed entry.