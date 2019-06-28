A Parkinson’s disease support group for patients and caregivers will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road. To get there, exit Bynum-Leatherwood Road at the viaduct as though you are entering the (Eulaton) back gate of Anniston Army Depot. There are signs to guide you. Once you clear the viaduct, the road to the right is Westover Road. There is a cemetery to the right of the road and the church is next to the cemetery. The group will have the support of Cindy McMinn, RN, MSN, of the Parkinson Association of Alabama. There is no cost to attend. Call 256-238-8738 to leave a message for more information.
•••
The Veterans Trade Day/Combat Park grand opening will be held at noon July 13 at 6755 Curry Station Road, Eastaboga. There will be drawings for gifts and Wounded Warrior Alabama and Geico Insurance will donate a handicapped equipped Honda Accord to a local deserving vetering. Call Bill Williams at 256-458-2715 for more information.
•••
Registration for fall 2019 courses at Gadsden State Community College has been delayed to July 15 due to a technology upgrade implemented by the Alabama Community College System. Priority registration will be July 11-12 and registration for all others begins on July 15. The new platform is OneACCS. Students may use it to register for classes, check their grades and get up-to-date information on financial aid.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions July 20 at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Muscadine, 10 a.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 1795 County Road 80.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St, Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
The Boys & Girls clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its annual Stake & Steak fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. July 23 at Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St. Proceeds from the fundraiser help support programs and operations at the seven clubs in the East Central region encompassing Calhoun, Randolph and Talladega counties. These clubs serve more than 550 children in our communities.
The guest speaker will be C. Allen Greene, director of athletics at Auburn University. Sponsors are welcome to help support this event. Call 256-236-7050 for more information.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society “Summer Workshop” will be held from 1-4:15 p.m. July 27 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Nationally known author and historian, Larry Caver, will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $20 and will be $25 at the door. Caver’s books will be available for purchase. There will be door prizes and opportunities to learn. Register in the Alabama room today to be guaranteed entry.
•••
The Double Dozen Club will hold its 90-year reunion from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29 at Betta View Hills Church of Christ, 2140 U.S. 78 W., Oxford. Please use the back right entrance. Call 256-283-8685 or email strattonkps@aol.com to RSVP. Please mail $10 to help cover event costs to: Pam Stratton, D.D. Club advisor, 118 Willow Cove Road, Oxford, AL 36203.