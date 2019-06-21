The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program will be “A Guided Walk through Cane Creek Community Gardens” led by master gardeners Linda McDaniel and Skeeter Sims. Bring your own lunch. No registration is required. The series is held the fourth Wednesday of each month from April through September. Call 256-237-1621 for information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bynum Community Center. The oldest member, Ed. Harrison, who is turning 100 in July, will be honored. Members and guests are welcome to join the celebration, just bring your favorite dish. Call Mary Snyder at 256-820-2803 for more information. The NARFE Service Center is available to help federal retirees with OPM problems every Tuesday. Call 256-235-4631 for information on the service center.
•••
Registration for fall 2019 courses at Gadsden State Community College has been delayed to July 15 due to a technology upgrade implemented by the Alabama Community College System. Priority registration will be July 11-12 and registration for all others begins on July 15. The new platform is OneACCS. Students may use it to register for classes, check their grades and get up-to-date information on financial aid.
•••
The Boys & Girls clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its annual Stake & Steak fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. July 23 at Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St. Proceeds from the fundraiser help support programs and operations at the seven clubs in the East Central region encompassing Calhoun, Randolph and Talladega counties. These clubs serve more than 550 children in our communities.
The guest speaker will be C. Allen Greene, director of athletics at Auburn University. Sponsors are welcome to help support this event. Call 256-236-7050 for more information.
•••
The Alabama Genealogical Society “Summer Workshop” will be held from 1-4:15 p.m. July 27 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Nationally known author and historian, Larry Caver, will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $20 and will be $25 at the door. Caver’s books will be available for purchase. There will be door prizes and opportunities to learn. Register in the Alabama today to be guaranteed entry.
•••
The Double Dozen Club will hold its 90-year reunion from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29 at Betta View Hills Church of Christ, 2140 U.S. 78 W., Oxford. Please use the back right entrance. Call 256-283-8685 or email strattonkps@aol.com to RSVP. Please mail $10 to help cover event costs to: Pam Stratton, D.D. Club advisor, 118 Willow Cove Road, Oxford, AL 36203.