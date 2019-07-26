The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies. There will also be a Tomato Sandwich Day on Saturday.
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society “Summer Workshop” will be held from 1-4:15 p.m. Saturday, July 27 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Nationally known author and historian Larry Caver will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $20 and will be $25 at the door. Caver’s books will be available for purchase. There will be door prizes and opportunities to learn. Register in the Alabama room today to be guaranteed entry.
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host Piedmont native Trent Penny, a photographer from The Anniston Star, in a presentation from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sun.
The second Oxford High School annual luncheon for graduates from classes 1946 through 1956 will be held in the gym of Oxford Civic Center Thursday. Due to the heat, dress for the occasion is casual. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at which time you will receive your name tag and directions to your table. Mix and mingle will continue until 1 p.m. when the caterer will begin serving the meal. Cost of the luncheon is $17 per person. Make checks payable to OHS Luncheon and mail to Maurice Holder, 326 Park Place, Oxford, AL 36203 no later than today. Please indicate the year you graduated on your check, along with, names of any guests coming with you and their monies. The committee has worked hard to make this get-together one you will enjoy and tell others about. Pass the word along to your classmates.
A media personnel breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Calhoun County Chamber, 1330 Quintard Ave. Call 256-237-3536 to RSVP or if you have any questions. The event is hosted by the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center.
The Jacksonville Arts Council will hold a Music on the Square event at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 on the Jacksonville Square. The event is free and attendees should bring their own chairs. Music by Southland Soul will be featured.
Sparklight, formerly Cable ONE, will be giving three residents in its service area $3,000 to use toward fall 2019 tuition through its Going Places social media campaign.
Students ages 17 and older who are enrolled in an institution of higher education for the fall semester and who either live in or attend school in communities through the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter simply by sharing a photo and brief written entry describing their educational path, why they’re pursuing it, and how it will benefit themselves and their town.
Entries will be accepted through Aug. 2 at sparklight.com/contest. To be eligible for the contest, entrants must live in a Sparklight service area and be enrolled in an institution of higher education for this fall.
Anniston: Friends of the Library summer book sale will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, 108 E. 10th St. Hardback books will be $2 and paperback books will be $1.
Clean out the greenhouse/summer clearance sale by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners 4-H Tree Amigos program will be held from noon-6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Tree Amigos Greenhouse located at Coosa Valley Attention Center, 4629 McClellan Boulevard. Proceeds to benefit the residents of the Coosa Valley Attention Home. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host a second postcard exhibit through Aug. 9. The postcards will be displayed by regions throughout Alabama. Several weeks ago, another exhibit of the postcards displayed them by topic. Each postcard is enlarged and has a description of the topic. They are from the collection of the late Wade Hall, who collected 10,000 postcards throughout his career and are on loan from Troy University Archives and the University of Alabama libraries. The house is open on Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
A First Responders Rock Health and Safety Fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 at Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center, 130 Summerall Gate Road. There will be music, vendors, door prizes, school supply drive and more. Jeff Speegle of ABC 33/40 lead sports anchor is the special guest. Email withgodwegrow@aol.com for vendor registration or more information. The event is dedicated to all first responders of Alabama and in loving memory of Sam Phillips, Anniston EMS.
The Hobson City Founder’s Festival will be held Aug. 12-17 with the following events:
• Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., old fashioned revival, historic J.R. Striplin Park. Free to the public.
• Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., community all white event, recognizing those who are committed to helping Hobson City to rise.
• Aug. 16, 10 a.m., health and mental health in the community. Free to the public.
• Aug. 16, 6 p.m., mayor’s annual banquet, tickets $20.
• Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Hobson City reunion, in the historic J.R. Striplin Park. Everyone is invited to set up your tent, cook, play games. A rhythm and blues session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free to the public. Everyone is asked to leave the park by 8:30 p.m.
• Aug. 17, 8 a.m., Hobson City 5K Walk-Run, visit www.hobsoncityfestival.org.
• Aug. 17,11 a.m., ceremony renaming Draper Street to Atkinson Drive to honor Mrs. Willie Maud Atkinson and her son, Dr. Alfonza Atkinson (deceased).
A Field-to-Fork dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Aug.17 at Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre. A $7 suggested donation will be accepted. Food, entertainment and exhibits will be featured. Guest speaker will be Rick Pate, Alabama Ag Commissioner. Call 706-927-3862 for more information.