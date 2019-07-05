Trade Day and Farmers market will open 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Nances Creek Community Center, Hollingsworth Road, Jacksonville. The event will be open the first Saturday of each month through October.
•••
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
S.A.M.S. (Stop all Multiple Sclerosis) meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyler Center, 731 Leighton Ave. There will be a speaker and light refreshments.
•••
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host a second postcard exhibit on July 13-Aug. 9. The postcards will be displayed by regions throughout Alabama. Several weeks ago, another exhibit of the postcards displayed them by topic. Each postcard is enlarged and has a description of the topic. They are from the collection of the late Wade Hall, who collected 10,000 postcards throughout his career and are on loan from Troy University Archives and the University of Alabama libraries. The house is open on Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
•••
The Veterans Trade Day/Combat Park grand opening will be held at noon July 13 at 6755 Curry Station Road, Eastaboga. There will be drawings for gifts and Wounded Warrior Alabama and Geico Insurance will donate a handicapped equipped Honda Accord to a local deserving vetering. Call Bill Williams at 256-458-2715 for more information.
•••
Registration for fall 2019 courses at Gadsden State Community College has been delayed to July 15 due to a technology upgrade implemented by the Alabama Community College System. Priority registration will be July 11-12 and registration for all others begins on July 15. The new platform is OneACCS. Students may use it to register for classes, check their grades and get up-to-date information on financial aid.
•••
Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound program will offer Tech Tuesday BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 16 at Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center. This workshop is customized to offer assistance in using the latest technology devices. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to attend the workshop. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not mandatory in order to participate.
•••
A meeting for volunteers for Jacksonville’s annual Cemetery Stroll is from 10 a.m.-noon July 20 at the Jacksonville Public Library. Call 256-435-6332 for more information.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions July 20 at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Muscadine, 10 a.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 1795 County Road 80.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St, Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
The Boys & Girls clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its annual Stake & Steak fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. July 23 at Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St. Proceeds from the fundraiser help support programs and operations at the seven clubs in the East Central region encompassing Calhoun, Randolph and Talladega counties. These clubs serve more than 550 children in our communities.
The guest speaker will be C. Allen Greene, director of athletics at Auburn University. Sponsors are welcome to help support this event. Call 256-236-7050 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. July 25 at Western Sizzlin’, 200 Hamric Drive, Oxford. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service Center is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retirees. Call 256-235-4641 for more information.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society “Summer Workshop” will be held from 1-4:15 p.m. July 27 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Nationally known author and historian Larry Caver will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $20 and will be $25 at the door. Caver’s books will be available for purchase. There will be door prizes and opportunities to learn. Register in the Alabama room today to be guaranteed entry.
•••
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host Piedmont native, Trent Penny, a photographer from The Anniston Star, in a presentation from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sun., July 28.
•••
Incoming freshmen at Gadsden State Community College are invited to attend Cardinal Commit, a summer orientation for new students from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 30 at Learning Resource Center on the Ayers Campus. Students may begin arriving at 8:30 a.m. to sign-in, receive their information packet and browse the Student Services Expo. The opening session begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by Cardinal Training and an advising and registration session. Registration for Cardinal Commit will close at noon July 23. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/enrollmentservices/cardinal-commit to register and for more information. You may also call 256-549-8305 or email enrollment@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.
•••
The Double Dozen Club will hold its 90-year reunion from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29 at Betta View Hills Church of Christ, 2140 U.S. 78 W., Oxford. Please use the back right entrance. Call 256-283-8685 or email strattonkps@aol.com to RSVP. Please mail $10 to help cover event costs to: Pam Stratton, D.D. Club advisor, 118 Willow Cove Road, Oxford, AL 36203.