The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies. There will be a Tomato Sandwich Day on July 27.
•••
A city-wide yard sale will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at 509 E. Ladiga St., Piedmont. The sale is near Clyde Pike Civic Center.
•••
Trystan’s Ride 4 Autism will begin with registration at 11 a.m. and kickstands up at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Cheaha Harley-Davidson, 231 Davis Loop, Oxford. There will be live music by Ben Moseley and the Contraband. Cost is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Contact Lori at vannatta1979@gmail.com or Skeeter at herbertvannatta@bellsouth.net for more information.
•••
A meeting for volunteers for Jacksonville’s annual Cemetery Stroll is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Jacksonville Public Library. Call 256-435-6332 for more information.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions Saturday at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Muscadine, 10 a.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 1795 County Road 80.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St., Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
The Boys & Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its annual Stake & Steak fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St. Proceeds from the fundraiser help support programs and operations at the seven clubs in the East Central region encompassing Calhoun, Randolph and Talladega counties. These clubs serve more than 550 children in our communities.
The guest speaker will be C. Allen Greene, director of athletics at Auburn University. Sponsors are welcome to help support this event. Call 256-236-7050 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet for lunch and fellowship at 11 a.m. Thursday at Western Sizzlin’, 200 Hamric Drive, Oxford. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service Center is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retirees. Call 256-235-4641 for more information.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society “Summer Workshop” will be held from 1-4:15 p.m. July 27 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Nationally known author and historian Larry Caver will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $20 and will be $25 at the door. Caver’s books will be available for purchase. There will be door prizes and opportunities to learn. Register in the Alabama room today to be guaranteed entry.
•••
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host Piedmont native Trent Penny, a photographer from The Anniston Star, in a presentation from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sun., July 28.
•••
Incoming freshmen at Gadsden State Community College are invited to attend Cardinal Commit, a summer orientation for new students from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 30 at Learning Resource Center on the Ayers Campus. Students may begin arriving at 8:30 a.m. to sign-in, receive their information packet and browse the Student Services Expo. The opening session begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by Cardinal Training and an advising and registration session. Registration for Cardinal Commit will close at noon July 23. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/enrollmentservices/cardinal-commit to register and for more information. You may also call 256-549-8305 or email enrollment@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.
•••
The second Oxford High School annual luncheon for graduates from classes 1946 through 1956 will be held in the gym of Oxford Civic Center Aug. 1. Due to the heat, dress for the occasion is casual. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at which time you will receive your name tag and directions to your table. Mix and mingle will continue until 1 p.m. when the caterer will begin serving the meal. Cost of the luncheon is $17 per person. Make checks payable to OHS Luncheon and mail to Maurice Holder, 326 Park Place, Oxford, AL 36203 no later than July 26. Please indicate the year you graduated on your check, along with, names of any guests coming with you and their monies. The committee has worked hard to make this get-together one you will enjoy and tell others about. Pass the word along to your classmates.
•••
Anniston: Friends of the Library summer book sale will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, 108 E. 10th St. Hardback books will be $2 and paperback books will be $1.
•••
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host a second postcard exhibit through Aug. 9. The postcards will be displayed by regions throughout Alabama. Several weeks ago, another exhibit of the postcards displayed them by topic. Each postcard is enlarged and has a description of the topic. They are from the collection of the late Wade Hall, who collected 10,000 postcards throughout his career and are on loan from Troy University Archives and the University of Alabama libraries. The house is open on Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.