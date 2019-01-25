CPR classes will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Saturday of each month except April 27 and Dec. 14 at YMCA of Calhoun County, 29 W. 14th St. Deadline to register is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Full certification is $85 ($75 for Y members) and recertification is $45($35 for Y members). Bring your old card. Call 256-238-9622 or visit www.ymcacalhoun.org and www.facebook.com/YMCAofCalhounCo for more information.
•••
Anniston Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present a National Day of Red for Women luncheon and health fair, Preventing Heart Disease in Women: “The Silent Killer”, 9:30 a.m.-noon with luncheon at 12:15-2 p.m. (Doors open for luncheon at 12:15 p.m.) Feb. 1 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. Keynote speaker will be Almena L. Free, MD. Luncheon tickets are $15.
•••
If you are serving or have served as an officer or warrant officer of the Armed Forces, you are invited to attend the local chapter meeting of the Military Officers of America Association with meeting socially at 5 p.m. and formal business at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Cane Creek Golf Course Grill. Guest speaker will be retired Col. Terri Coles, senior director of MOAA’s Council and Chapter Affairs. Call David Kellogg at 256-435-1258 before Feb. 2 for reservations.
•••
The Friends of the Library blowout book sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The sale is open to the public. Friends receive 75 percent off. (Hardbacks $.50 and paperbacks $.25. Memberships available at the circulation desk or at the sale. Regular prices-hardbacks $2 and paperbacks $1.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Dr. Rebecca McKay, dean of social science and education at Talladega College, as well as Allen McQueen, programs and reference librarian at Savery Library of Talladega College will be the guest speakers. This meeting will be an Alabama Bicentennial celebration to remember “Talladega College and Its Impact on Alabama History.” Talladega
College is home to the world renown Amistad murals and has a history reaching back to 1865. The public is invited to attend.
•••
Our Community Kitchen annual Valentines for the needy event will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Unity House at Zinn Park, 14th St. W. If you are interested in volunteering, preparing food or donating contact 256-405-9043 or 256-499-5025.
•••
The Elevated Grounds coffee house in Piedmont will hold a grand opening from 2-7 p.m. Feb. 2 at 110 S. Center Ave., Piedmont. Customers may register for a basket of items to be given away. Call 256-294-5349 for more information.
•••
A Health Fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jacksonville Community Center, 501 Alexandria Road SW #A. Special guests will be ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann and local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal.
•••
A free educational workshop for the community on Social Security benefits will be held 6-7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is sponsored by Wilson Financial Group of Birmingham. Visit www.ssmistakes.com or call 205-745-3947 to register or for more information.
•••
The Alpha Omicron Pi’s 2nd annual Mardi Gras parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. with festival at 3 p.m. March 2 in Jacksonville. The parade starts at Bibb Graves Hall and ends at the Jacksonville Train Depot for a celebration that includes food, music and kid friendly activities. A Mardi Gras king and queen will also be crowned. Visit their Facebook page, Alpha Omicron Pi at JSU to donate, buy food tickets, run for king or queen and enter the parade. All donations and money collected goes to arthritis research.
•••
Calhoun County Schools will hold pre-registration for new students who will enter kindergarten or first grade in the fall. Pre-registration will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 in the elementary school offices of the school district in which the student has legal residence.
•••
World Changers will be in Anniston and Oxford in July. People in need of home repairs and live inside the city limits of Anniston and Oxford may pick up an application Monday-Friday at Anniston City Hall at the Community Development office or at Oxford City Hall at the city clerk’s office. There are specific requirements listed on the application. Completed applications must be returned before March 15. The program is designed to help low income families who cannot afford home repairs.
•••
Cable One is offering assistance to Federal Government employees impacted by the shutdown in the markets it serves. In addition to waiving late fees, Cable One is offering payment deferrals to customers who call to make arrangements. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information and to set up arrangements.
•••
The Wellborn High School Prevocational class is participating in the Pepsico Recycling contest. You may drop off all plastic beverage containers at Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Road, Anniston. Items accepted include any plastic water bottles, and brand of plastic soda bottles, plastic sports drink bottles, plastic milk bottles and plastic tea jugs. This not only helps the class, but also helps the environment. Call 256-741-7638 for more information.
•••
The Golden Saw, a free music hall, will play country music from 6:30-9 p.m. every Friday at 5196 Pleasant Valley Road, Jacksonville. All ages are welcome. Donations are not required but are appreciated to help keep the event open.
•••
•••
Anger management classes will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Wings of Faith Church, 4007 Saks Road.
•••
A bus tour is being offered to historic Boston, Salem and Cape Ann. The guided tour will include Lexington and Concord, Trinity Church, Boston Common, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and Minute Man National Historical Park. Guided tour of coastal Massachusetts: Cape Ann, seaside town of Gloucester, Rockport and more, June 11-19. Call Regina at 256-492-8505 or 256-393-9055 for more information.