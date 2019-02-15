Author Tonya Hutcheson of Oxford has a new book, “God in my Life”, to be released today. The book is a collection of memoirs that deals with wisdom, understanding, joy, hope, peace and more in her journey through life. The book may be found at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Call 256-847-1997 for more information.
•••
•••
The 6th annual Anniston Housing Authority Youth Council Black History program will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at South Highland Community Center. There will be singing, praise dancing, recitations, skits, stepping, food and much more. The program is free and open to the public. Call Phillip Keith at 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
•••
The Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center will hold its 4th annual winter jazz show at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Little River Canyon. The event will feature Prime time Jazz Ensemble from Jacksonville State University. There will be a New Orleans style cuisine prepared by Sweet T’s Events and Catering. Advanced tickets are available online at www.canyonconcerts.com, onsite at the Canyon Center Gift Shop or by calling 256-845-7213. Online tickets are $45 in advance.Student tickets available for $30 (must present valid student I.D. at the door). Make reservations by Feb. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. show begins at 7 p.m. Admission includes both a meal and entertainment. Seating is first come first serve, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Reserved tables available for parties of 8 or more. Coolers are welcome. For more information on the venue visit www.canyoncenter.org or call 256-845-3548.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Bynum Community Center, Victory Drive, Bynum. Guest speaker will be James Jenkins, subject: New Tax Changes. NARFE Chapter 1511 represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. March 2 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Ann Welch, of Nunnally Art and Frame, will be the guest speaker to provide instruction on how to protect, preserve and restore family treasures for display in the home. AlaBenton members will display their own framed family heirlooms as part of the continuing focus of AlaBenton to celebrate the bicentennial of Alabama by remembering ancestors who helped build our state.
•••
The Alpha Omicron Pi’s 2nd annual Mardi Gras parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. with festival at 3 p.m. March 2 in Jacksonville. The parade starts at Bibb Graves Hall and ends at the Jacksonville Train Depot for a celebration that includes food, music and kid friendly activities. A Mardi Gras king and queen will also be crowned. Visit their Facebook page, Alpha Omicron Pi at JSU to donate, buy food tickets, run for king or queen and enter the parade. All donations and money collected goes to arthritis research.
•••
A “Good Health, Good Luck and Happiness” health fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon March 13 at Ohatchee Senior Adult Activity Center, 7805 Alabama 77, Ohatchee. Special guests include local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal and meteorologist Meaghan Thomas. Vendor registration at withgodwegrow@aol.com. Call 256-892-9245 for more information.
•••
The Cardinal Foundation is accepting applications for several scholarships to provide tuition assistance to qualified Gadsden State Community College students. The scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-2020 academic terms.
The criteria for determining the scholarship awards include grade point average, official transcripts, career goal summary, residential status and financial need.
The scholarship criteria and application can be accessed by visiting the Gadsden State website at http://www.gadsdenstate.edu/foundation/home and clicking one of the scholarship buttons provided.
All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 14 or postmarked March 12. The scholarships will be awarded at the Gadsden State Honors Day programs April 23 and 24. For questions or more information, contact Brandy Hyatt at 256-549-8247 or bhyatt@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
Calhoun County Schools will hold pre-registration for new students who will enter kindergarten or first grade in the fall. Pre-registration will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 in the elementary school offices of the school district in which the student has legal residence.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.
•••
A bus tour is being offered to historic Boston, Salem and Cape Ann. The guided tour will include Lexington and Concord, Trinity Church, Boston Common, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and Minute Man National Historical Park. Guided tour of coastal Massachusetts: Cape Ann, seaside town of Gloucester, Rockport and more, June 11-19. Call Regina at 256-492-8505 or 256-393-9055 for more information.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Land, oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.