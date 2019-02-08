If you are serving or have served as an officer or warrant officer of the Armed Forces, you are invited to attend the local chapter meeting of the Military Officers of America Association with meeting socially at 5 p.m. and formal business at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cane Creek Golf Course Grill. Guest speaker will be retired Col. Terri Coles, senior director of MOAA’s Council and Chapter Affairs. Call David Kellogg at 256-435-1258 before Feb. 2 for reservations.
The 12th annual chili cook-off benefit, sponsored by Wingmen Motorcycle Club, will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Wingmen Motorcycle Club, 3304 Alexandria Road. Enter your chili for a $10 entry fee. Bring you pot of chili before the tasting starts at 1 p.m. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Call 256-294-2211 for more information.
The Calhoun County Collectors Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brewer Hall, room 123 at Jacksonville State University. All are welcome. Club members have various collecting interests including stamps, postcards, coins, advertising, toy trains, military items, maps and many more. Dr. Miriam Hill, professor of geography, will speak on “Pine Needle Basketry of the Southern Indians,” and display examples from her basket collection. Call George Lauderbaugh at 256-453-1018 for more information.
A Health Fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday to noon at the Jacksonville Community Center, 501 Alexandria Road SW #A. Special guests will be ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann and local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal.
The Cheaha Chapter of the Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Alabama room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Vice-president Henry Smith will introduce the guest speaker, Col. Eric Sloughfy, 167th Theater Sustainment Command, who will present “The American Flag”. Invite a friend or family member and attend this informative meeting.
A free educational workshop for the community on Social Security benefits will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is sponsored by Wilson Financial Group of Birmingham. Visit www.ssmistakes.com or call 205-745-3947 to register or for more information.
The 6th annual Anniston Housing Authority Youth Council Black History program will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at South Highland Community Center. There will be singing, praise dancing, recitations, skits, stepping, food and much more. The program is free and open to the public. Call Phillip Keith at 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Bynum Community Center, Victory Drive, Bynum. Guest speaker will be James Jenkins, subject: New Tax Changes. NARFE Chapter 1511 represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed.
The Alpha Omicron Pi’s 2nd annual Mardi Gras parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. with festival at 3 p.m. March 2 in Jacksonville. The parade starts at Bibb Graves Hall and ends at the Jacksonville Train Depot for a celebration that includes food, music and kid friendly activities. A Mardi Gras king and queen will also be crowned. Visit their Facebook page, Alpha Omicron Pi at JSU to donate, buy food tickets, run for king or queen and enter the parade. All donations and money collected goes to arthritis research.
A “Good Health, Good Luck and Happiness” health fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon March 13 at Ohatchee Senior Adult Activity Center, 7805 Alabama 77, Ohatchee. Special guests include local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal and meteorologist Meaghan Thomas. Vendor registration at withgodwegrow@aol.com. Call 256-892-9245 for more information.
Calhoun County Schools will hold pre-registration for new students who will enter kindergarten or first grade in the fall. Pre-registration will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 in the elementary school offices of the school district in which the student has legal residence.
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.
A bus tour is being offered to historic Boston, Salem and Cape Ann. The guided tour will include Lexington and Concord, Trinity Church, Boston Common, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and Minute Man National Historical Park. Guided tour of coastal Massachusetts: Cape Ann, seaside town of Gloucester, Rockport and more, June 11-19. Call Regina at 256-492-8505 or 256-393-9055 for more information.
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Land, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.