The Calhoun County Beautification Board will hold its Arbor Day tree giveaway from 2:30-5 p.m. today on the Square in Jacksonville. This event will be held in conjunction with the city of Jacksonville’s giveaway.
•••
•••
The 6th annual Anniston Housing Authority Youth Council Black History program will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at South Highland Community Center. There will be singing, praise dancing, recitations, skits, stepping, food and much more. The program is free and open to the public. Call Phillip Keith at 256-236-1575, ext. 123 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bynum Community Center, Victory Drive, Bynum. Guest speaker will be James Jenkins, subject: New Tax Changes. NARFE Chapter 1511 represents Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega, St. Clair counties. All active and retired federal employees are welcomed.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. March 2 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Ann Welch, of Nunnally Art and Frame, will be the guest speaker to provide instruction on how to protect, preserve and restore family treasures for display in the home. AlaBenton members will display their own framed family heirlooms as part of the continuing focus of AlaBenton to celebrate the bicentennial of Alabama by remembering ancestors who helped build our state.
•••
The Alpha Omicron Pi’s 2nd annual Mardi Gras parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. with festival at 3 p.m. March 2 in Jacksonville. The parade starts at Bibb Graves Hall and ends at the Jacksonville Train Depot for a celebration that includes food, music and kid friendly activities. A Mardi Gras king and queen will also be crowned. Visit their Facebook page, Alpha Omicron Pi at JSU to donate, buy food tickets, run for king or queen and enter the parade. All donations and money collected goes to arthritis research.
•••
The Anniston PCB SITE Community Advisory Group for the Consent Decree (CAG-CD) community meeting will be 5:30 p.m. March 12 at the Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St. Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call 256-741-1429 for more information.
•••
A “Good Health, Good Luck and Happiness” health fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon March 13 at Ohatchee Senior Adult Activity Center, 7805 Alabama 77, Ohatchee. Special guests include local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal and meteorologist Meaghan Thomas. Vendor registration at withgodwegrow@aol.com. Call 256-892-9245 for more information.
•••
The Cardinal Foundation is accepting applications for several scholarships to provide tuition assistance to qualified Gadsden State Community College students. The scholarships may be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2019-2020 academic terms.
The criteria for determining the scholarship awards include grade point average, official transcripts, career goal summary, residential status and financial need.
The scholarship criteria and application can be accessed by visiting the Gadsden State website at http://www.gadsdenstate.edu/foundation/home and clicking one of the scholarship buttons provided.
All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 14 or postmarked March 12. The scholarships will be awarded at the Gadsden State Honors Day programs April 23 and 24. For questions or more information, contact Brandy Hyatt at 256-549-8247 or bhyatt@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
Calhoun County Schools will hold pre-registration for new students who will enter kindergarten or first grade in the fall. Pre-registration will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 in the elementary school offices of the school district in which the student has legal residence.
•••
Prospective students of all ages are invited to attend the upcoming “Preview Days” at Gadsden State Community College from 9:30 a.m.-noon March 19 at the Ayers Campus computer science auditorium and March 20 at Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/previewday for more information and to reserve a spot.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.
•••
A bus tour is being offered to historic Boston, Salem and Cape Ann. The guided tour will include Lexington and Concord, Trinity Church, Boston Common, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and Minute Man National Historical Park. Guided tour of coastal Massachusetts: Cape Ann, seaside town of Gloucester, Rockport and more, June 11-19. Call Regina at 256-492-8505 or 256-393-9055 for more information.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.