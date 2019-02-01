Anniston Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present a National Day of Red for Women luncheon and health fair, Preventing Heart Disease in Women: “The Silent Killer”, 9:30 a.m.-noon with luncheon at 12:15-2 p.m. (Doors open for luncheon at 12:15 p.m.) today at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. Keynote speaker will be Almena L. Free, MD. Luncheon tickets are $15.
•••
If you are serving or have served as an officer or warrant officer of the Armed Forces, you are invited to attend the local chapter meeting of the Military Officers of America Association with meeting socially at 5 p.m. and formal business at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Cane Creek Golf Course Grill. Guest speaker will be retired Col. Terri Coles, senior director of MOAA’s Council and Chapter Affairs. Call David Kellogg at 256-435-1258 before Feb. 2 for reservations.
•••
The Friends of the Library blowout book sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The sale is open to the public. Friends receive 75 percent off. (Hardbacks $.50 and paperbacks $.25. Memberships available at the circulation desk or at the sale. Regular prices-hardbacks $2 and paperbacks $1.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Dr. Rebecca McKay, dean of social science and education at Talladega College, as well as Allen McQueen, programs and reference librarian at Savery Library of Talladega College will be the guest speakers. This meeting will be an Alabama Bicentennial celebration to remember “Talladega College and Its Impact on Alabama History.” Talladega College is home to the world renown Amistad murals and has a history reaching back to 1865. The public is invited to attend.
•••
Our Community Kitchen annual Valentines for the needy event will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Unity House at Zinn Park, 14th St. W. If you are interested in volunteering, preparing food or donating contact 256-405-9043 or 256-499-5025.
•••
The Elevated Grounds coffee house in Piedmont will hold a grand opening from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at 110 S. Center Ave., Piedmont. Customers may register for a basket of items to be given away. Call 256-294-5349 for more information.
•••
The Veterans Upward Bound program will host Tech Tuesday BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center and Beck Field House on the Wallace Drive Campus. The workshop will offer assistance in learning to use the latest technology devices. A financial literacy workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at Beck Field House. The workshop will provide assistance in developing effective ways of budgeting, spending and taking control of finances. Both workshops are free to eligible military veterans. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to register.
For more information or to see if you are eligible to receive free services to help you continue your education contact the VUB Office at 256-549-8286/8328 or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.
•••
The 12th annual chili cook-off benefit, sponsored by Wingmen Motorcycle Club, will be held 1-4 p.m. Feb. 10 at Wingmen Motorcycle Club, 3304 Alexandria Road. Enter your chili for a $10 entry fee. Bring you pot of chili before the tasting starts at 1 p.m. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Call 256-294-2211 for more information.
•••
A Health Fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jacksonville Community Center, 501 Alexandria Road SW #A. Special guests will be ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann and local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal.
•••
A free educational workshop for the community on Social Security benefits will be held 6-7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is sponsored by Wilson Financial Group of Birmingham. Visit www.ssmistakes.com or call 205-745-3947 to register or for more information.
•••
The Alpha Omicron Pi’s 2nd annual Mardi Gras parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. with festival at 3 p.m. March 2 in Jacksonville. The parade starts at Bibb Graves Hall and ends at the Jacksonville Train Depot for a celebration that includes food, music and kid friendly activities. A Mardi Gras king and queen will also be crowned. Visit their Facebook page, Alpha Omicron Pi at JSU to donate, buy food tickets, run for king or queen and enter the parade. All donations and money collected goes to arthritis research.
•••
A “Good Health, Good Luck and Happiness” health fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon March 13 at Ohatchee Senior Adult Activity Center, 7805 Alabama 77, Ohatchee. Special guests include local personality/comedian Tabitha Royal and meteorologist Meaghan Thomas. Vendor registration at withgodwegrow@aol.com. Call 256-892-9245 for more information.
•••
Calhoun County Schools will hold pre-registration for new students who will enter kindergarten or first grade in the fall. Pre-registration will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 in the elementary school offices of the school district in which the student has legal residence.
•••
World Changers will be in Anniston and Oxford in July. People in need of home repairs and live inside the city limits of Anniston and Oxford may pick up an application Monday-Friday at Anniston City Hall at the Community Development office or at Oxford City Hall at the city clerk’s office. There are specific requirements listed on the application. Completed applications must be returned before March 15. The program is designed to help low income families who cannot afford home repairs.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.
•••
Cable One is offering assistance to Federal Government employees impacted by the shutdown in the markets it serves. In addition to waiving late fees, Cable One is offering payment deferrals to customers who call to make arrangements. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information and to set up arrangements.
•••
The Wellborn High School Prevocational class is participating in the Pepsico Recycling contest. You may drop off all plastic beverage containers at Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Road, Anniston. Items accepted include any plastic water bottles, and brand of plastic soda bottles, plastic sports drink bottles, plastic milk bottles and plastic tea jugs. This not only helps the class, but also helps the environment. Call 256-741-7638 for more information.