The Northeast Alabama Ballroom Dance Society will hold its monthly dance starting with beginner friendly dance lessons from 6-7 p.m. and dancing 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Rainbow City Library/Community Center, 3701 Rainbow Dr. Cost for non-members will be $12 for one hour lesson and dance. Partner not required. Tickets sold at the door. Members pay $6 and guests $12. Call 256-4900-5805 or 256-835-0748. Bring a friend.
•••
The Hobson City Founder’s Festival will be held today and Saturday with the following events:
• Aug. 16, 10 a.m., health and mental health in the community. Free to the public.
• Aug. 16, 6 p.m., mayor’s annual banquet, tickets $20.
• Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Hobson City reunion, in the historic J.R. Striplin Park. Everyone is invited to set up your tent, cook, play games. A rhythm and blues session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free to the public. Everyone is asked to leave the park by 8:30 p.m.
• Aug. 17, 8 a.m., Hobson City 5K Walk-Run, visit www.hobsoncityfestival.org.
• Aug. 17,11 a.m., ceremony to rename Draper Street to Atkinson Drive to honor Mrs. Willie Maud Atkinson and her son, Dr. Alfonza Atkinson (deceased).
•••
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions Saturday at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Muscadine, 10 a.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 1795 County Road 80.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St., Heflin, across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
A Field-to-Fork dinner will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre. A $7 suggested donation will be accepted. Food, entertainment and exhibits will be featured. Guest speaker will be Rick Pate, Alabama Ag Commissioner. The event is a ‘thank-you’ to the farmers and is hosted by McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers Club. Call 706-927-3862 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bynum Community Center. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service Center is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retirees. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series “Glorious Groundcovers” will be held from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The programs are the fourth Wednesday of every month from April through September. The event is free and you do not have to register. You are encouraged to bring your lunch. Learn how to choose groundcovers for their beauty and usefulness. Guest speaker will be Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension Urban Regional agent. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Ayers room, upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Tom Mullins, director of the Alabama room. He will speak on new findings and early history of Edgemont Cemetery.
•••
A Calhoun County Wellness Fair (Natural Solutions to Modern Health) will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Dr. The program is presented by Informed Alabama & Clean Living Basics.Visit Facebook for vendor registration and event information. Call 205-753-8518 for more information.
•••
Fall Senior Adult Day will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and program at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The Ryan Robertson Band will perform. The event is free and includes a free sack lunch. No need to pre-register. Bring a friend. Call 256-831-2660 for more information.
•••
The September 11 Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in Centennial Memorial Park. Local law enforcement and firefighters will participate in the ceremonial portion of the event. Gov. Ivey will attend and participate in the unveiling of names of fallen firefighters.
•••
A Jam Fest will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kolectic Treasures Antique Market, 4406 B. McClellan Blvd. The event will be held outside. Vendors are wanted. Call 256-624-6995 to reserve your spot.
•••
The Jacksonville Christmas parade is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. “A Country Time Christmas” is the theme. Call Rita Edwards at 256-435-4447 or 256-225-0816 for more information