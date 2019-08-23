The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
The Jacksonville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series “Glorious Groundcovers” will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The programs are the fourth Wednesday of every month from April through September. The event is free and you do not have to register. You are encouraged to bring your lunch. Learn how to choose groundcovers for their beauty and usefulness. Guest speaker will be Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension urban regional agent. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Ayers room, upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Tom Mullins, director of the Alabama Room. He will speak on new findings and early history of Edgemont Cemetery.
•••
A Calhoun County Wellness Fair (Natural Solutions to Modern Health) will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Dr. The program is presented by Informed Alabama & Clean Living Basics.Visit Facebook for vendor registration and event information. Call 205-753-8518 for more information.
•••
Fall Senior Adult Day will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and program at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The Ryan Robertson Band will perform. The event is free and includes a free sack lunch. No need to pre-register. Bring a friend. Call 256-831-2660 for more information.
•••
The September 11 Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in Centennial Memorial Park. Local law enforcement and firefighters will participate in the ceremonial portion of the event. Gov. Ivey will attend and participate in the unveiling of names of fallen firefighters.
•••
The East Central Alabama Young Marines is having orientation and sign-ups for its next recruit class from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 154 Craig Ave., Piedmont. The program is a youth organization for kids 8-18 years old. Call Commander Kevin Long at 256-453-2513 or visit www.youngmarines.com for more information.
•••
A Jam Fest will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kolectic Treasures Antique Market, 4406 B. McClellan Blvd. The event will be held outside. Vendors are wanted. Call 256-624-6995 to reserve your spot.
•••
A Fall Fest, much like an old-fashioned county fair, will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Cane Creek Community Gardens, 77 Justice Ave. at McClellan. Admission is $1 and supports Cane Creek Community Gardens (kids under 12 free). There will be activities for attendees of all ages, including a cake walk, canning contests, hay rides, wildlife show, arts and crafts show, county store with many home crafted items, bake sale, cast iron cooking, children’s games and much more. There will also be vendors selling a variety of items. The event is sponsored by the Calhoun County Extension Office. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
Bus tour to Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Fla. Enjoy the “Holy Land Experience” in Orlando this Christmas. From the moment you enter the park, you are taken back in time. Experience live re-enactments of Jesus’ life and death, walk through a Jerusalem Street Market and many other biblical events while you experience breathtaking music and dancing performances. On this bus tour you will also visit historical Cocoa Beach and the space Exploration Tower, Gatorland with the serene nature boardwalk and marshlands, the Morse Museum and see the beautiful Tiffany Chapel and much more. December 2-7, Monday through Saturday. For more information Call Regina at 256-393-9055.
•••
The Jacksonville Christmas parade is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. “A Country Time Christmas” is the theme. Call Rita Edwards at 256-435-4447 or 256-225-0816 for more information.