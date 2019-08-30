If you live in the White Plains area and need a smoke detector call the White Plains Volunteer Department at 256-435-3600 to make your request. If you live outside the White Plains area please call the Alabama Fire College at 800-241-2467 for assistance.
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
A Parkinson’s disease support group for patients and caregivers will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road. To get there, exit Bynum-Leatherwood Road at the viaduct as though you are entering the (Eulaton) back gate of Anniston Army Depot. There are signs to guide you. Once you clear the viaduct, the road to the right is Westover Road. There is a cemetery to the right of the road and the church is next to the cemetery. The group will have the support of Cindy McMinn, RN, MSN, of the Parkinson Association of Alabama. There is no cost to attend. Call 256-238-8738 to leave a message for more information.
S.A.M.S. (Stop all Multiple Sclerosis) support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyler Center, 7th St. Light refreshments will be served. There will be a speaker from the physical therapy department and tour of the gym at RMC Tyler Center.
The AlaBenton Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Ayers Room, upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Guest speaker will be Tom Mullins, director of the Alabama room. He will speak on new findings and early history of Edgemont Cemetery.
A Calhoun County Wellness Fair (Natural Solutions to Modern Health) will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Dr. The program is presented by Informed Alabama & Clean Living Basics.Visit Facebook for vendor registration and event information. Call 205-753-8518 for more information.
Trystan’s Ride 4 Autism will begin with registration at 11 a.m. and kickstands up at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Mt. Cheaha Harley-Davidson, 231 Davis Loop, Oxford. The ride concludes at Mt. Cheaha Harley-Davidson with live music from Ben Moseley. The cost is $20 per rider and $5 for passenger. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Email vannatta1979@gmail.com or herbertvannatta@bellsouth.net for more information.
Fall Senior Adult Day will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and program at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The Ryan Robertson Band will perform. The event is free and includes a free sack lunch. No need to pre-register. Bring a friend. Call 256-831-2660 for more information.
The September 11 Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in Centennial Memorial Park. Local law enforcement and firefighters will participate in the ceremonial portion of the event. Gov. Ivey will attend and participate in the unveiling of names of fallen firefighters.
The East Central Alabama Young Marines is having orientation and sign-ups for its next recruit class from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 154 Craig Ave., Piedmont. The program is a youth organization for kids 8-18 years old. Call Commander Kevin Long at 256-453-2513 or visit www.youngmarines.com for more information.
A Jam Fest will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kolectic Treasures Antique Market, 4406 B. McClellan Blvd. The event will be held outside. Vendors are wanted. Call 256-624-6995 to reserve your spot.